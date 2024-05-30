Healthcare Spotlight

Dr Aseem Sharma - Importance Of Sun Protection: SPF, UV Rays, And Skincare

SPF, or Sun Protection Factor, measures a sunscreen's ability to protect the skin from UVB rays, the primary cause of sunburn

Dr Aseem Sharma
info_icon

  • Sun protection is not just about preventing sunburn; it's about safeguarding your skin from the harmful effects of UV radiation.

  • UV radiation from the sun consists of UVA and UVB rays, both of which can penetrate the skin and cause damage.

  • UVA rays contribute to premature aging, such as wrinkles and sunspots, while UVB rays are primarily responsible for sunburn and skin cancer.

  • Prolonged exposure to UV radiation without adequate protection can lead to skin damage, including sunburn, photoaging, and an increased risk of skin cancer.

The Role of SPF

SPF, or Sun Protection Factor, measures a sunscreen's ability to protect the skin from UVB rays, the primary cause of sunburn.

The SPF number indicates how long it takes for UVB rays to redden the skin when using sunscreen compared to not using any sunscreen. For example, an SPF 30 sunscreen theoretically allows you to stay in the sun 30 times longer without getting sunburned than if you were not wearing sunscreen. However, it's essential to remember that SPF only measures protection against UVB rays and does not account for UVA protection.

Sunscreens: Right Product and Correct Usage

Sunscreen formulations consist of active ingredients designed to shield your skin from the sun's harmful UV radiation. There are two main types of sunscreen ingredients:

  • Physical (mineral) sunscreen ingredients, such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, act as a barrier, blocking and dispersing UV rays before they can penetrate the skin, akin to a shield.

  • Chemical sunscreen ingredients, like avobenzone and octisalate, function by absorbing UV rays, akin to a sponge, before they can cause harm to the skin.

The "5 W's (& H)" of sunscreen offer valuable insights into its usage:

  • WHO: Everyone, regardless of age or skin type, should use sunscreen daily.

  • WHAT: Opt for broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher for daily use and SPF 30 or higher for extended outdoor activities.

  • WHEN: Apply sunscreen daily, 30 minutes before sun exposure, and reapply every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating.

  • WHERE: Ensure complete coverage by applying sunscreen to all exposed skin areas.

  • HOW MUCH: Use one ounce (shot glass full) to cover the entire body for each application.

  • WHY: Sunscreen reduces the risk of skin damage and skin cancer by minimizing UV exposure.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  2. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  3. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  4. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
  5. Marriage Between Muslim Boy With Hindu Girl Is Not Valid Marriage As per Muslim Law: Madhya Pradesh HC
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises