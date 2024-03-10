Yusuf Pathan, Shatrughan Sinha, Rachana Banerjee Among 42 Candidates TMC Announced For LS Polls In Bengal

The Trinamool Congress announced its list of candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal on Sunday. The announcement marked a notable shift in the party as it omitted seven sitting MPs while introduced a list of new faces, including former cricketer Yusuf Pathan.

Amidst speculations of a power struggle between established leaders and the emerging next-generation figures within the party, the Trinamool Congress strategically balanced its candidate roster.