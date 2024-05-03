Elections

Mumbai: 10 Pc Discount On Fare On Metro Lines 2 And 7A On May 20 Polling Day

As per a release issued by the MMMOCL, passengers travelling on Metro line 2A and line 7 can avail of a 10 per cent discount on polling day.

Mumbai metro announces 10 per cent discount for commuters on poll day


The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) on Friday announced a 10 per cent discount on tickets for commuters on May 20 when the city goes to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Five Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai will vote in the final phase of the general election on May 20.

The MMMOCL operates metro line 2A between Andheri (west) and Dahisar (east) and line 7 between Dahisar (east) and Andheri (east).

The initiative will boost voter turnout through the systematic voter education and electoral participation (SVEEP) programme to encourage Metro commuters to fulfil their civic duty and vote in elections, the release stated.

Commuters using Mumbai One cards, paper QR and paper tickets to travel to polling stations can avail of the 10 per cent discount on the base fare on their return journey after voting, it said.

