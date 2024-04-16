Elections

Modi Govt Determined To End Naxal Menace, Says Amit Shah After Chhattisgarh Operation

The home minister said Naxalism is the biggest enemy of development, peace and the bright future of youth.

File%20Image
Modi Govt Determined To End Naxal Menace, Says Amit Shah After Chhattisgarh Operation Photo: File Image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated security forces for the successful operation against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh and said the Modi government is determined to free the country from the scourge.

Shah said that due to the offensive policy of the government and the efforts of security forces, Naxalism has been confined to a small area now and soon Chhattisgarh and the entire country will be completely Naxal-free.

"Today, a large number of Naxalites have been killed in the operation of security forces in Chhattisgarh. I congratulate all the security personnel who made this operation successful with their bravery and wish for the speedy recovery of the brave policemen who have been injured," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

The home minister said Naxalism is the biggest enemy of development, peace and the bright future of youth.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, we are determined to free the country from the scourge of Naxalism," he said.

At least 29 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, police officials said.

Three security personnel suffered injuries in the fierce gun-battle and a large quantity of weapons was also seized from the spot, they said.

