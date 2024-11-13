Elections

Maharashtra Polls: ‘Muslims Will Never Get Quota’, ‘Restoration Of Article 370 Impossible’, Declares Amit Shah

With just one week left for Assembly elections, political leaders in Maharashtra are intensifying their campaigns with sharp rhetoric, offering a mix of promises, critiques, and challenges.

Maharashtra polls amit shah rally modi in pune
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. Photo: PTI
As Maharashtra is gearing up for the 2024 Assembly polls, the political landscape is highly charged with strong statements and heated exchanges between contesting parties. The BJP and opposition leaders are engaged in a war of words, as accusations and counterclaims fly thick and fast. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a rally, made strong remarks against the idea of reservations for Muslims, rejecting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposal as unfeasible. Shah's comments on topics like Article 370, the opposition's alliance, and the upcoming elections have sparked controversy and debate. 

Apart from the war of words, Maharashtra is also creating history by having the first transgender Assembly candidate to contest elections in the state.

Amit Shah vows no reservation for Muslims, 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made strong remarks at a rally for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday, asserting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's call for Muslim reservations would be unfeasible. “If a reservation has to be given to Muslims, then reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs will have to be cut. Rahul Baba, not only you but even if your four generations were to come, they cannot cut the quota meant for SCs, STs, and OBCs and give it to Muslims,” Shah said addressing the rally.

Restoration of Article 370 is “Impossible”, says Shah

Shah also reiterated the government's stance on Kashmir, declaring, “Article 370 won’t be restored, come what may. Even if Indira Gandhi were to return from heaven, Article 370 will not be restored.” His comments come amid ongoing political debates regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also attacked the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance calling it the “Aurangzeb Fan Club.” He accused that the leaders have forgotten the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray for the sake of power. He criticized the MVA for aligning with those who opposed key issues like the Ram temple and the abolition of triple talaq. “Uddhav Babu, you are sitting with those who opposed renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, who opposed the construction of Ram temple, who opposed the abolition of triple talaq, who opposed the abolition of Article 370, who opposed the surgical strikes, and who call Hindus terrorists,” he said.

The Home Minister further expressed confidence that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance would secure a landslide victory in Maharashtra. “The ‘ladli bahnis’ (women) of Maharashtra are with the lotus flower,” Shah concluded, referencing the BJP’s symbol.

Bag-checking row: BJP responds to Uddhav Thackeray’s claims 

The Maharashtra BJP, on Wednesday, posted a video on X, showing Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ bags being checked by security personnel at Kolhapur airport on November 5. The video was shared in response to claims made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, who alleged that election officials had improperly checked his bags during his campaign.

The BJP’s post stated, “Some leaders just have a habit of creating drama. Simply holding the Constitution for show is not enough; one must follow constitutional systems.” 

Fadnavis, in response to Thackeray’s complaints, had questioned the necessity of creating a fuss over routine checks, adding that Thackeray was “seeking votes by whining.

Maharashtra’s first transgender assembly candidate all set for polls

Shameebha Patil, a 39-year-old postgraduate in Marathi literature, is contesting the Maharashtra assembly elections as the sole transgender candidate. Patil, representing the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), is running for the Raver constituency in the Jalgaon district, known for its banana cultivation.

“This is the first time in Maharashtra’s history that a transgender person has been given a ticket. My candidacy is about advocating for the rights of transgenders and marginalized communities," said Patil. She has been actively involved in social work and is currently the coordinator of the State Transgender Rights Committee.

Patil’s campaign advocates for women’s health and financial security in the region and the importance of representation of women and other marginalized sections. 

“If elected, I will work on issues like the health of banana farm workers, particularly women suffering from PCOD and back pain, she said.

Yogi Adityanath talks Hindu unity, accuses MVA of promoting “Jihad”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Achalpur, Amravati, ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls, warned that the opposition’s policies could turn Maharashtra into a “base for love jihad and land jihad.” 

“Don't make the mistake of Lok Sabha elections in Amravati. If you are divided again, the puja for Lord Ganesh will be attacked and lands here will be captured in the name of love and land jihad. The safety of women will be in jeopardy,” he said.

He amplified his Hindu unity pitch by improvising the “Batenge to Katenge” phrase with “Ek Hai To Safe Hai” caution.

PM Modi addressed a rally ahead of the polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a public rally in Pune on Tuesday. While addressing the public he said “Pune’s people need investment, infrastructure, and industry to move ahead and progress. We have worked on this for the last 10 years when there has been a record investment from FDI.”

Modi reiterated the importance of being united and said, “The Congress is pitting sub-castes of STs, SCs, and OBCs against each other. By this, the Congress will first weaken them and later snatch their reservation. People must remain alert. We have to ensure that 'ek hai, toh safe hai.”

While addressing a rally in Chimur, he slammed the Congress for speaking the “language of Pakistan” by seeking restoration of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi cancels rally in Chikhli

Rahul Gandhi was supposed to hold a public rally in Maharashtra's Chikhli on Wednesday, which he had to cancel just a day before due to some technical fault in his plane. He released an apology on social media on Tuesday, stating, "I apologize to all of you. I had to meet soybean farmers there and address a public meeting, but could not come due to a technical fault in the plane."

He said that he's aware of the challenges faced by soybean farmers and assured that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, they will work for their benefit.

Milind Deora challenges Aaditya Thackeray for open debate

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora challenged Aaditya Thackeray to an open debate on the future of Worli and Maharashtra. Deora, the BJP candidate for Worli, referred to an old post by Aaditya Thackeray, where the latter had called for open debates. 

“Let’s discuss BMC’s misgovernance, Mumbai Metro delays, and other pressing issues affecting Maharashtra’s development,” Deora said in a post on X.

The challenge to Thackeray comes after he had previously claimed that debates with rival candidates had been canceled due to fears of clashes between political workers.

Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, 2024. The counting of votes will be done on November 23, 2024. 

