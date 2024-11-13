Maharashtra Polls: ‘Muslims Will Never Get Quota’, ‘Restoration Of Article 370 Impossible’, Declares Amit Shah

He also attacked the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance calling it the “Aurangzeb Fan Club.” He accused that the leaders have forgotten the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray for the sake of power. He criticized the MVA for aligning with those who opposed key issues like the Ram temple and the abolition of triple talaq. “Uddhav Babu, you are sitting with those who opposed renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, who opposed the construction of Ram temple, who opposed the abolition of triple talaq, who opposed the abolition of Article 370, who opposed the surgical strikes, and who call Hindus terrorists,” he said.