Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result: Indore Registers Highest Ever 'NOTA' Votes

The Indore Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh has set a new record with the highest ever number of NOTA votes polled at 194,466, the latest trends showed on Tuesday. ‘NOTA’ option or ‘None of the Above’ is an option available on the voting machine—Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which allows voters to formally express their rejection of all running candidates. It was introduced during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.