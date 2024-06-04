Elections

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result: Indore Registers Highest Ever 'NOTA' Votes

The Congress had appealed to the voters in Indore to press the NOTA on the EVMs to teach the BJP 'a lesson' after its candidate withdrew his nomination and joined the saffron party.

PTI
NOTA gets traction in Indore.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Indore Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh has set a new record with the highest ever number of NOTA votes polled at 194,466, the latest trends showed on Tuesday. ‘NOTA’ option or ‘None of the Above’ is an option available on the voting machine—Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which allows voters to formally express their rejection of all running candidates. It was introduced during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
NOTA option in EVM | - PTI
Election FAQs: What is NOTA? How Does It Affect Poll Results? | Know About It

BY Jheelum Basu

Currently, BJP is leading on the seat with its candidate Shankar Lalwani getting over 900,000 votes, as per latest trends. All the 13 other candidates in Indore have so far received less votes than NOTA.

Earlier, the Congress candidate from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bamb, had withdrawn his name during nominations and subsequently joined the BJP.

NOTA, the commonly known acronym for 'None of the above', is one of the options displayed on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), allowing voters to exercise the option of not voting for any poll candidate - PTI/File
After BJP's Surat Lok Sabha Win, NOTA Debate Takes Over Social Media

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Congress then appealed to the voters in Indore to press the NOTA on the EVMs to teach the BJP "a lesson". The Congress has been out of poll race in Indore for the first time in this Lok Sabha seat's 72-year history.

Following a decision of the Supreme Court, the NOTA option was introduced on the EVMs in September 2013.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Understanding The NOTA Vote - PTI
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Understanding The NOTA Vote

BY Outlook Web Desk

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu recorded 46,559 votes for NOTA, which was then around 5 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency.

Voting in Indore took place on May 13, with 61.75 per cent of the 25.27 lakh electors exercising their franchise, as per the EC'a data.

NOTA option:

To be clear, NOTA option does not have any electoral value. Even if it gets the highest number of votes, the candidate getting the most of the remaining votes is declared the winner.

As per the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) report, the highest number of NOTA votes in Lok Sabha elections stood at 51,660 in Gopalganj (SC) constituency in Bihar till afternoon.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Wins 2 Seats In Gujarat; Cong Secures 2 In Himachal
  2. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Set For Big Win, Leading In 133 Seats
  3. Bypolls Results 2024: BJP Holds Strong In Gujarat, UP; Cong Leads In 4 Out 6 Himachal Seats| FULL LIST
  4. Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Result: BJD's 24-Year Rule Set To End As BJP Crosses Majority | Winners List
  5. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Results: Full Winners List
Entertainment News
  1. Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Clicked Together As They Step Out For A Dinner Date In Mumbai
  2. Did You Know? Rajkummar Rao Once Drank Half A Bottle Of Betadine; Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Why
  3. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: 5 Reasons Why You Need To Plunge Yourself Into The Enduring Legacy Of The ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
  4. 'Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2' Trailer Review: Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Struggles To Keep Her Identity Hidden
  5. Amrit Kaur Speaks Up For Palestine In Her Winning Speech At The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards
Sports News
  1. Indonesia Open Badminton 2024: Lakshya Sen Beats Kanta Tsuneyama, Enters Second Round
  2. IND Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Gavaskar Picks India's Playing XI, Kohli To Open With...
  3. AFG Vs UGA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Demolish Uganda - Data Debrief
  4. IND Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: India Face Potential Banana Skin Fixture In Opener
  5. Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
  2. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts, Spewing Red Lava, Thick Ash And Dark Clouds Into The Sky
  3. South Korean President Vows To Expand Aid Contribution, Mineral Ties With Africa
  4. China's Spacecraft Takes Off From Far Side Of Moon To Bring Home First Samples
  5. A Court In PoK Rejects Kashmiri Poet Ahmed Farhad's Bail Plea
Latest Stories
  1. Election Commission Of India Lok Sabha Results: NDA Set For Majority, INDIA Exceeds Expectations
  2. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Both Concede Defeat
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: INDIA Bloc Shines, Ahead In 40 Seats
  4. Odisha Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority Mark; Congress Wins Chitrakonda
  5. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: 295 Vs 230, NDA's Majority Reduces In Trends; Pawar Approaches BJP Allies Naidu, Nitish
  6. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Set For Big Win, Leading In 133 Seats
  7. Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP, Congress Tied In Telangana, NDA Heading Towards Majority In Andhra; DMK, Allies Set To Sweep In Tamil Nadu
  8. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Wins 2 Seats In Gujarat; Cong Secures 2 In Himachal