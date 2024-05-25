Elections

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Receives A Certificate For Voting. Here's Why

As the first male voter at his designated polling station, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar received a certificate commemorating his participation.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar | Photo: X
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar cast his vote in Delhi today during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. As the first male voter at his designated polling station, he received a certificate commemorating his participation. 

Jaishankar displayed his certificate, stating, "I was the first male voter here, and I encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote, as this is a crucial moment for our country."

"We want people to come out and cast their votes as this is a decisive moment for the country. I'm confident that the BJP will come back to power in the polls," he said.

Jaishankar later also posted his photograph with the certificate on X, formerly twitter.

Today's voting takes place across various states, including Bihar, Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. The results will be announced on June 4 after the final phase of the election on June 1. This phase is critical for the BJP as well as for the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and other constituents of the I.N.D.I.A bloc in this phase of the election. 

Among those who cast their votes early in the day include Union Ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP's Delhi State President Virendra Sachdeva, former MP and former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir, and Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

