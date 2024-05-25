Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Receives A Certificate For Voting. Here's Why

Today's voting takes place across various states, including Bihar, Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. The results will be announced on June 4 after the final phase of the election on June 1. This phase is critical for the BJP as well as for the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and other constituents of the I.N.D.I.A bloc in this phase of the election.