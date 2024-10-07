Jamaat-e-Islami Joining Indian Politics Should Be A Welcome Step

In India’s intricate political landscape, the inclusion of historically marginalised and radical groups in mainstream politics often sparks controversial debate. Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI), a socio-political organisation with deep roots in Kashmir, has long rejected electoral participation, particularly after the turbulent 1987 elections.
For decades, it deemed elections incompatible with its vision of Islamic governance and the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination. However, Jamaat’s recent shift toward electoral participation signals a significant evolution—one that should be embraced as a constructive and stabilising step for a region that has been mired in a long conflict, costing hundreds of thousands of lives.
Jamaat’s potential re-entry into politics has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum, with some alleging that it is merely a lobby of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). However, this claim oversimplifies a complex situation. Jamaat’s decision to engage in electoral politics is more a strategic response to changing political dynamics than an alliance with any particular party. The organisation, historically rooted in Kashmiri socio-political discourse, is seeking to re-establish its influence through democratic means rather than aligning with any external agenda. While some of the party's supporters back this process, others blatantly reject it.
Before 2019, a significant portion of the Kashmiri population abstained from voting, largely due to disillusionment with promises made by traditional political parties, which were often left unfulfilled. This created a vacuum of trust in the electoral system, where participation seemed futile to many.
In this context, Jamaat's re-entry into politics, alongside leaders like Engineer Rashid, is seen as a refreshing choice for those seeking an alternative to the entrenched political players. Unlike the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), or other mainstream parties, Jamaat has not been tainted by the same indelible stains of unkept promises and political mismanagement, making it a more appealing option for the electorate.
Jamaat’s potential re-entry into electoral politics should be viewed as a pragmatic response to the current socio-political realities. The organisation, faced with legal and political challenges, may have realised that engaging with the democratic system provides a platform for advocacy, survival, and reintegration into the mainstream. While some may view this shift as opportunistic, it reflects a broader understanding that democracy allows for peaceful engagement, dialogue, and the representation of marginalised communities.
This scenario is not unprecedented in India. One need only look at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which faced similar circumstances after being banned following Mahatma Gandhi's assassination in 1948. Over time, the RSS embraced democratic participation, becoming the ideological bedrock for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), now India's dominant political force. Just as the RSS’s entry into electoral politics softened its hardline stance, Jamaat could undergo a similar moderation, using elections as a platform to address the aspirations of the Kashmiri people within the constitutional framework.
Additionally, examples from India’s north-eastern states, such as Nagaland, show how once-militant groups transitioned to democratic politics. The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), once engaged in armed insurgency, chose to pursue its goals through electoral participation, bringing greater stability to the region.
The inclusion of previously radical groups in the democratic process has often led to a reduction in violence, more sustainable governance, and the integration of diverse voices into the political dialogue. Jamaat's entry into electoral politics could follow this path, helping to mitigate extremism and engage disaffected populations in peaceful discourse.
Critics of Jamaat’s re-engagement in politics argue that the group is abandoning its long-standing ideological stance. However, this shift must be viewed in the context of the current political vacuum in Kashmir. With the abrogation of Article 370 and the diminishing influence of traditional political parties like the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), a significant segment of the Kashmiri population feels disenfranchised. Jamaat, with its grassroots network, could fill this void, offering a political platform that resonates with those who feel alienated from the current political order.
The inclusion of Jamaat in the political arena brings several potential benefits. Firstly, it could help moderate the organisation’s ideology. When groups participate in elections, they are compelled to engage in dialogue and compromise, which often leads to the softening of rigid positions. Secondly, this step would give voice to a significant segment of Kashmir's population, allowing them to channel their aspirations and grievances through the democratic process. This would strengthen democratic institutions in the region, which have been weakened in recent years due to political turmoil.
Moreover, engaging in the democratic process is the most effective way for Jamaat to advocate for Kashmiri interests within the framework of India's constitution. By entering the political fray, Jamaat can influence policy, advocate for socio-economic development, and address the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, without resorting to extremism or violence.
Jamaat's decision to re-enter politics should not be seen as a betrayal of its principles but rather as a necessary adaptation to the evolving political landscape. Electoral politics offers a legitimate and constructive channel for Jamaat to engage with the broader public, contribute to policymaking, and advocate for the rights and welfare of Kashmiris. In this sense, Jamaat's political engagement could be a stabilising force, bringing more inclusive representation to a region in need of dialogue, development, and peace.
The re-engagement of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir in Indian politics should be welcomed as a step toward greater inclusivity and stability in the region. As history has shown, democratic participation can help previously radical or marginalised groups transition into constructive political actors. By choosing the electoral path, Jamaat can reconnect with the Kashmiri populace, contribute to the region's governance, and advocate for peaceful solutions to long-standing issues. Their shift toward electoral politics is not a retreat but an evolution, one that could benefit both Kashmir and the broader Indian democratic system.
Yasir Altaf Zargar is a banker, cybersecurity expert, and specialist in Indian polity and constitutional issues. Currently working on rural self-employment at a local bank, he uses his expertise to empower rural communities
(Views expressed are personal)