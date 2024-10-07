Jamaat-e-Islami Joining Indian Politics Should Be A Welcome Step

Jamaat’s potential re-entry into politics has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum, with some alleging that it is merely a lobby of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). However, this claim oversimplifies a complex situation. Jamaat’s decision to engage in electoral politics is more a strategic response to changing political dynamics than an alliance with any particular party. The organisation, historically rooted in Kashmiri socio-political discourse, is seeking to re-establish its influence through democratic means rather than aligning with any external agenda. While some of the party's supporters back this process, others blatantly reject it.