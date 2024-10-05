“Mewat is traditionally known as an inclusive society where people live together irrespective of their caste, creed and religion. But killings and assaults in the name of gau raksha (cow protection) have of late become a norm. The perpetrators enjoy government patronage. These cow vigilantes are least bothered about cow protection; rather they operate an extortion racket in its name. The July 31, 2023, communal violence during a Shobha Yatra (a Hindu religious procession) vitiated the brotherhood in the region. We kept calling Naseem for his intervention, but never responded to any phone calls. When youth were selectively picked up and false cases were registered against them – many of whom are still languishing in jail – he once again did not do anything for his community and preferred to sit idle and keep sleeping,” he alleged.