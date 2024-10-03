Elections 2024: Ashok Tanwar Joins Congress Again; Sehwag Endorses Congress Candidate In Haryana

The announcement, made during Gandhi's speech in Haryana's Mahendragarh district, was celebrated as “Aaj unki ghar vapsi ho gayi hai” (Today, he has returned home to the Congress). Tanwar, a notable Dalit leader and former president of the Haryana Congress, had previously switched to the BJP earlier this year. His return to Congress just before the elections could significantly bolster the party's efforts to challenge the BJP's dominance in the state.