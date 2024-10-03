Elections 2024: Ashok Tanwar Joins Congress Again; Sehwag Endorses Congress Candidate In Haryana

The election campaign in Haryana has reached its peak, with key political leaders actively engaging with voters ahead of the Assembly elections on October 5.
Meanwhile, the recent assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir have concluded peacefully, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 8.
Here are the key highlights of the day.
Ashok Tanwar's Surprise Return to Congress:
Former BJP MP Ashok Tanwar made headlines on Thursday. While campaigning for his party's candidate, he unexpectedly joined a Congress rally and announced his return to the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.
The announcement, made during Gandhi's speech in Haryana's Mahendragarh district, was celebrated as “Aaj unki ghar vapsi ho gayi hai” (Today, he has returned home to the Congress). Tanwar, a notable Dalit leader and former president of the Haryana Congress, had previously switched to the BJP earlier this year. His return to Congress just before the elections could significantly bolster the party's efforts to challenge the BJP's dominance in the state.
Intense Campaigning in Haryana:
On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a rally in Kurukshetra, Haryana. He emphasized the achievements of the BJP's double-engine government, pointing to significant projects completed during its tenure.
Adityanath stated, “Haryana has seen projects reaching their conclusion under the 10 years of double-engine government.” He also touched upon key issues such as the Ayodhya Ram Temple and the abrogation of Article 370, claiming these milestones were possible due to BJP leadership.
The Chief Minister further criticized those involved in drug trafficking, likening them to mythical figures to convey the government's commitment to combating crime.
Voter Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir:
Meanwhile, the recent elections in Jammu and Kashmir concluded peacefully, marking the first assembly polls in a decade. The Election Commission of India reported a voter turnout of 63.88% for the entire election cycle. Notably, in the final phase of voting, 69.69% of eligible voters participated, with 70.02% of female voters and 69.37% of male voters making their voices heard.
Additionally, 43.86% of voters from third-party affiliations took part in this phase, highlighting a diverse electoral engagement.
Closure of Liquor Shops
In preparation for the upcoming elections, all liquor shops in Haryana will remain closed for a total of three days. The shutdown will commence from 6 PM on October 3 and last until the evening of October 5, coinciding with the polling day. Additionally, liquor sales will also be banned on October 8, the day votes are counted.
This ban will extend beyond Haryana, affecting neighbouring states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, within a 5 km radius of Haryana's borders.
Endorsement from Virender Sehwag
Adding another layer of excitement to the Haryana elections, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag publicly endorsed Anirudh Chaudhary, the Congress candidate for the Tosham constituency. In a heartfelt video message, Sehwag urged voters to support Chaudhary, referring to him as his "elder brother" and praising the legacy of Chaudhary’s father, Ranbir Singh Mahendra, a former BCCI president who had previously supported Sehwag’s cricketing career.