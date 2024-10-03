Elections

Elections 2024: Ashok Tanwar Joins Congress Again; Sehwag Endorses Congress Candidate In Haryana

Former BJP MP Ashok Tanwar has rejoined the Congress party ahead of the Haryana Assembly election. Additionally, former cricketer Virender Sehwag has endorsed Congress candidate Anirudh Chaudhary, urging voters in the Tosham constituency to support him.

Ashok Tanwar, Elections 2024
Former BJP MP Ashok Tanwar has rejoined the Congress party ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections Photo: X
info_icon

The election campaign in Haryana has reached its peak, with key political leaders actively engaging with voters ahead of the Assembly elections on October 5.

Meanwhile, the recent assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir have concluded peacefully, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 8.

Here are the key highlights of the day.

Ashok Tanwar's Surprise Return to Congress:

Former BJP MP Ashok Tanwar made headlines on Thursday. While campaigning for his party's candidate, he unexpectedly joined a Congress rally and announced his return to the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

The announcement, made during Gandhi's speech in Haryana's Mahendragarh district, was celebrated as “Aaj unki ghar vapsi ho gayi hai” (Today, he has returned home to the Congress). Tanwar, a notable Dalit leader and former president of the Haryana Congress, had previously switched to the BJP earlier this year. His return to Congress just before the elections could significantly bolster the party's efforts to challenge the BJP's dominance in the state.

Intense Campaigning in Haryana:

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a rally in Kurukshetra, Haryana. He emphasized the achievements of the BJP's double-engine government, pointing to significant projects completed during its tenure.

Adityanath stated, “Haryana has seen projects reaching their conclusion under the 10 years of double-engine government.” He also touched upon key issues such as the Ayodhya Ram Temple and the abrogation of Article 370, claiming these milestones were possible due to BJP leadership.

The Chief Minister further criticized those involved in drug trafficking, likening them to mythical figures to convey the government's commitment to combating crime.

Voter Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir:

Meanwhile, the recent elections in Jammu and Kashmir concluded peacefully, marking the first assembly polls in a decade. The Election Commission of India reported a voter turnout of 63.88% for the entire election cycle. Notably, in the final phase of voting, 69.69% of eligible voters participated, with 70.02% of female voters and 69.37% of male voters making their voices heard.

Additionally, 43.86% of voters from third-party affiliations took part in this phase, highlighting a diverse electoral engagement.

Closure of Liquor Shops

In preparation for the upcoming elections, all liquor shops in Haryana will remain closed for a total of three days. The shutdown will commence from 6 PM on October 3 and last until the evening of October 5, coinciding with the polling day. Additionally, liquor sales will also be banned on October 8, the day votes are counted.

This ban will extend beyond Haryana, affecting neighbouring states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, within a 5 km radius of Haryana's borders.

Endorsement from Virender Sehwag

Adding another layer of excitement to the Haryana elections, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag publicly endorsed Anirudh Chaudhary, the Congress candidate for the Tosham constituency. In a heartfelt video message, Sehwag urged voters to support Chaudhary, referring to him as his "elder brother" and praising the legacy of Chaudhary’s father, Ranbir Singh Mahendra, a former BCCI president who had previously supported Sehwag’s cricketing career.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Ritu Moni Removes Ailsa Lister; SCO-W - 49/3 (10 Overs)
  2. Canada Vs Oman, 6th T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CAN vs OMN Match
  3. South Korea Vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 10
  4. Indonesia Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 9
  5. Mohammad Azharuddin Summoned By ED In Money Laundering Case
Football News
  1. 'Unreal' Win Over Bayern Munich A 'Statement', Says Aston Villa Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez
  2. Real Madrid 0-1 Lille: Carlo Ancelotti Accepts Criticism, Refuses To Make Excuses After Champions League Loss
  3. Tim Kleindienst Receives Maiden Germany Call-Up After Bundesliga Heroics
  4. Liverpool Boss Arne Slot: Mohamed Salah 'Will Always Score Goals'
  5. Diego Simeone Takes Positives But Jan Oblak Slams 'Pitiful' Atletico Madrid Performance
Tennis News
  1. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  2. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  3. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Trashes USCIRF Report On Religious Freedom As 'Politically Biased' | What Does The Report Claim?
  2. Miya Muslims Of Assam: Under Constant Pressure To Prove 'Indigeneity'
  3. In Uttarakhand And Himachal, A Concerted Campaign Against "Outsiders" Keeps Up Steam 
  4. Day In Pics: October 03, 2024
  5. Air India: Employees Raise Concerns Over Rest, Privacy As New Policy Asks For Room Sharing
Entertainment News
  1. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  2. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  3. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  4. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  5. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
  2. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  3. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  4. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  5. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points