EC Directs CBDT To Verify Rajeev Chandrasekhar's Poll Affidavit After Congress' Complaint

The Election Commission directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes to verify potential mismatches in the affidavit details submitted by Union Minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.
The Congress had raised concerns with the poll panel, alleging disparities between the actual and declared assets in Chandrasekhar's affidavit.
In accordance with protocol, the Election Commission has instructed the CBDT to thoroughly examine any disparities found in Chandrasekhar's affidavit submissions, reported PTI.
Reportedly, any discrepancies or falsifications in affidavits fall under the purview of Section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, sources added.
According to this provision, concealing information in nomination papers or affidavits can lead to imprisonment for a term of up to six months, a fine, or both.
Chandrasekhar is contesting against former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor in the upcoming elections.