BJP Leaders Spreading Lies About Submission Of Utilisation Certificates For Central Projects: Mamata

"Amit Shah has claimed at a meeting in Memari that we have not sent utilisation certificates for Rs 2.2 crore spending by our government. I challenge him to prove it. This is nothing but falsehood. Since coming to power 13 years ago, we have given every single break-up of expenses in utilisation certificates. I cannot take responsibility for whatever had happened during the reign of CPI(M) before 2011," she said.