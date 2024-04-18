BJP Leader From Hyderabad Stokes Row After Directing Imaginary Arrow At Mosque

BJP leader Kompella Madhavi Latha from Hyderabad has stoked a controversy after a video showed her directing an imaginary arrow at a mosque during a Ram Navami procession on Wednesday. Latha is BJP's candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.
In the video, Latha can be seen stretching her arms into a position like drawing an arrow and directing it at a mosque which was covered with a white cloth.
In reaction to Latha’s action, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who is contesting against her from the Hyderabad seat said, "BJP, RSS people have shown provocative actions, I appeal to the youth of Hyderabad, you observe what the BJP and RSS are doing to the peace of Hyderabad, and utilise your vote accordingly. The BJP and RSS want to disturb the peace of the city. You want to spoil the people of Hyderabad. People have seen their actions. Is this Narendra Modi’s 'Sabka saath, Sabka Vikas'?"
AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan has reportedly also said, "The BJP is trying to create a communal set-up in the country. What is the Election Commission doing? She is a BJP candidate and the gesture she is showing towards a mosque is totally unacceptable."
"She is trying to incite communal tensions in the area. You are seeking votes in the name of religion, which is not allowed. The Election Commission's guidelines are very clear regarding this and it should take action," he added.
Meanwhile, after controversy over her video, Latha has issued a clarification, claiming that the video was edited.
"It has come to my notice that one video of mine is being circulated in media to create negativity. I would like to clarify that it’s an incomplete video and even because of such video if anyone’s sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals," she said in a post on X.