The National Board of Examinations (NBA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) admit cards for 2024 today, June 18.
Medical graduates who have applied for the NEET PG will be able to download their admit cards from the official website, natboard.edu.in, today.
How To Download NEET PG 2024 Admit Card
Candidates can download their NEET PG hall ticket or admit card for 2024 exam by filling in their login credentials after visiting the official website.
Those unable to recall their ID and password for the website can use the ‘Forgot Password’ option for the same.
NEET PG 2024 Admit Card: Step-by-Step Guide To Download Hall Ticket
Go to the official website of the board - natboard.edu.in.
On the home page, select the NEET-PG tab visible
Click on the application link and enter the details
After proceeding, a link for downloading an e-admit card will appear. The link will be visible or become active only after the board releases the admit card online today
Click on that link to download NEET PG 2024 admit card
Take out a print out for future use
The NEET PG examination set to take place on June 23. One of the first things aspirants are required to do after downloading the admit card is to verify their credentials, as any mismatch in information can lead to problems at the time of examination.
Meanwhile, the NEET-UG examination, which is the gateway for admission to undergraduate-level medical courses in India, was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres across 571 cities in India. The results were declared on June 4. After the results were declared, the parents and teachers began questioning the grace marks awarded to 1,563 students.