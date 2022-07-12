Examination date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2022, the most awaited examination for students who desire to enter the medical field, has finally been announced and the NEET Admit Card 2022 will be released on the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ at 11:30 am on Tuesday.

This year the number of students participating in the NEET UG Exam 2022 will be around 18.72 lakhs, around 2 lakhs more compared to the 16 lakh students that had taken the exam last year.

As per the official announcement, the date of examination will be on Sunday, the 17th of July 2022, from 02:00 pm to 05:20 pm in the respective exam centers. To complete the NEET Admit Card 2022 Download the students must have their application number and their date of birth.

For the 18,72,341 students that will be taking NEET UG Exam this year, the exam will be held in 497 cities including 14 cities outside India.

How to download NEET Admit Card 2022

If you still question where to download NEET Admit Card 2022, don't worry we got you covered. Here are the steps that will help you with NEET Admit Card 2022 Download:

Go to the official website of NEET (https://neet.nta.nic.in/) Find the public notice section and look for the most recent announcement of the release of NEET Admit Card 2022 and click on it. Accept the download prompt and it will download the document onto your device. Open the document which has the link for downloading the NEET UG Admit Card Download 2022.

As per the official information the students that face difficulty in downloading their Admit Card for NEET UG must contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.