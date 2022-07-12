Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Education

NEET Admit Card 2022 released today at 11:30 am

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) admit cards 2022 are finally out on the official website for the 18.72 lakh students who will take the test this year.

Representative Image: NEET Admit Card 2022 to be released shortly
Representative Image: NEET Admit Card 2022 to be released shortly PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 12:33 pm

Examination date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2022, the most awaited examination for students who desire to enter the medical field, has finally been announced and the NEET Admit Card 2022 will be released on the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ at 11:30 am on Tuesday. 

This year the number of students participating in the NEET UG Exam 2022 will be around 18.72 lakhs, around 2 lakhs more compared to the 16 lakh students that had taken the exam last year. 

As per the official announcement, the date of examination will be on Sunday, the 17th of July 2022, from 02:00 pm to 05:20 pm in the respective exam centers. To complete the NEET Admit Card 2022 Download the students must have their application number and their date of birth. 

For the 18,72,341 students that will be taking NEET UG Exam this year, the exam will be held in 497 cities including 14 cities outside India.

How to download NEET Admit Card 2022

Related stories

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 105 Science Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 13 Government Medical Colleges In India

If you still question where to download NEET Admit Card 2022, don't worry we got you covered. Here are the steps that will help you with NEET Admit Card 2022 Download:

  1. Go to the official website of NEET (https://neet.nta.nic.in/)
  2. Find the public notice section and look for the most recent announcement of the release of NEET Admit Card 2022 and click on it. 
  3. Accept the download prompt and it will download the document onto your device. 
  4. Open the document which has the link for downloading the NEET UG Admit Card Download 2022. 

As per the official information the students that face difficulty in downloading their Admit Card for NEET UG must contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

Tags

Education Education Medical Education NEET Admit Card NEET Admit Card 2022 National Eligibility And Entrance Test (NEET) NEET Admit Card Download National Testing Agency (NTA) NTA 2022 NEET Syllabus
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

OTT Release Date Locked For Nani-Starrer 'Ante Sundaraniki'

OTT Release Date Locked For Nani-Starrer 'Ante Sundaraniki'