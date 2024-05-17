Education

JEE Advanced 2024: Admit Cards Released | Know Where And How To Download jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced (representative image)
info_icon

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras released the admit cards for JEE Advanced 2024 exams which will be conducted on May 17.

The candidates who ranked in top 2.5 lakh at the JEE Main examination qualify to appear for the JEE Advanced exams.

JEE Advanced 2024: Exam Date

The two papers of the JEE Advanced 2024 exam will be held on May 26, 2024.

Exam Timings:

Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12

Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Case Study: Balancing JEE Preparations With Sports And Extra-curriculars

BY Manish Saini

JEE Advanced 2024: Where To Download Admit Cards

The candidates who have registered for the JEE Advanced will be able to download their admit cards from the official website - 

jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2024: How To Download Admit Cards

  1. Open the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024 official website

  2. Click on the 'Admit Card' link under 'Candidates' section

  3. Now a portal will be open on the screen

  4. Log in the details including registration number, date of birth, and mobile number

  5. The admit card will appear on the screen with exam date and timing along with exam centre location and personal details.

  6. Download the hall ticket and print a hard copy to carry on the day of the exam

The candidates are advised to check their details appearing on the admit card and in case of any faulty information, they should contact the authorities immediately for a fresh card.

JEE Mains 2024 Result Out: Cut Off, Marking Scheme, How to Check - All You Need to Know

BY Outlook Web Desk

JEE Advanced 2024: Which Documents Should Candidates Carry To Exam Hall

The candidates must carry - A hard copy of the downloaded admit card, a valid original photo and an identity card ( example - Aadhaar Card, School/College/Institute ID, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card, Notarized Certificate with photograph).

Not carrying any one of these may stop the candidate from appearing in the exam.

The candidates will be able to see their responses on the website on May 31 and the provisional answers will be released on June 2.

The results of the JEE Advanced 2024 along with final answer key is likely to be released on June 9.

