JEE Mains 2024 Result Out: Cutoff, Marking Scheme, How to Check - All You Need to Know

Understanding Raw Score, Percentile, Rank In JEE Mains

The National Testing Agency (NTA) uses a comprehensive evaluation system to assess candidates' performance in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Here's a breakdown of the key metrics:

Raw Score

The raw score represents the total number of marks obtained by a candidate after considering correct, incorrect, and unattempted questions.

Percentile Score

The percentile score indicates the percentage of candidates who scored lower than a particular candidate in the exam. To calculate the percentile score, follow these steps:

- Divide the number of students who secured a score equal to or less than the student by the total number of students who appeared in that session of the exam.

- Multiply the result by 100.

For example, if a candidate's percentile score is 90, it means they performed better than 90% of the candidates who appeared in that session.

Rank

The rank indicates a candidate's position relative to other candidates. Ranks are decided based on the percentile score, with the highest scorer receiving Rank 1.

In the event of ties in percentile scores, NTA uses a method considering scores in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry successively to resolve them.