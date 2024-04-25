JEE Mains 2024 Result Out: Cutoff, Marking Scheme, How to Check - All You Need to Know

The results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 2 have been released by National Testing Agency (NTA), with a record 56 candidates achieving a perfect NTA score of 100.
Candidates who participated in session 2 can access their results on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.
This year saw a significant increase of 13 candidates achieving a perfect score compared to 2023. Out of the 56 candidates, two are female, while the other 54 are male.
Telangana continues to lead in having the highest number of 100 percentile scorers, with 15 candidates achieving a perfect score, up from 11 in 2023.
NTA organised two exam sessions; one was held in January and the other in April 2024, which collectively garnered over 24 lakh candidate registrations.
JEE Advanced Cutoff Released
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released the cutoff for the JEE Advanced exam, which has seen a significant spike from last year. The cutoff scores are:
- UR: 93.2362181
- OBC: 79.6757881
- EWS-ALL: 81.3266412
- UR-PWD: 0.0018700
- SC-ALL: 60.0923182
- ST-ALL: 46.6975840
This is the highest-ever cutoff for JEE Advanced in the last five years.
How To Check Your JEE Main 2024 Result
Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their JEE Main 2024 session 2 results:
Step 1: Visit the Official Website
Step 2: Find the Result Link
On the homepage, find and click on the "JEE Mains 2024 session 2 result" link.
Step 3: Log in to View Your Result
Next, select the option labelled "View score card" or "View JEE Main 2024 result." Then, input your application number and password when prompted.
Step 4: Submit and View Your Result
After filling in the details, click on the "Submit" button. Once submitted, your result will be displayed on the screen, showing your scores.
Know About The Marking Scheme
Correct Answer: +4 Marks
Candidates will receive four marks for each correct answer.
Incorrect Answer: -1 Mark
One mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
Unanswered/Marked for Review: 0 Marks
If a question is left unanswered or marked for review, no marks will be awarded.
Question Dropped or Found Incorrect: +4 Marks
In the event a question is found to be incorrect or dropped, four marks will be awarded to all candidates who attempted the question.
Understanding Raw Score, Percentile, Rank In JEE Mains
The National Testing Agency (NTA) uses a comprehensive evaluation system to assess candidates' performance in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Here's a breakdown of the key metrics:
Raw Score
The raw score represents the total number of marks obtained by a candidate after considering correct, incorrect, and unattempted questions.
Percentile Score
The percentile score indicates the percentage of candidates who scored lower than a particular candidate in the exam. To calculate the percentile score, follow these steps:
- Divide the number of students who secured a score equal to or less than the student by the total number of students who appeared in that session of the exam.
- Multiply the result by 100.
For example, if a candidate's percentile score is 90, it means they performed better than 90% of the candidates who appeared in that session.
Rank
The rank indicates a candidate's position relative to other candidates. Ranks are decided based on the percentile score, with the highest scorer receiving Rank 1.
In the event of ties in percentile scores, NTA uses a method considering scores in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry successively to resolve them.