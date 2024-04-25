National

JEE Mains 2024 Result Out: Cutoff, Marking Scheme, How to Check - All You Need to Know

JEE Mains Session 2 Result: This year saw a significant increase of 13 candidates achieving a perfect score compared to 2023. Out of the 56 candidates, two are female, while the other 54 are male.

Advertisement

JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Result Out
info_icon

The results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 2 have been released by National Testing Agency (NTA), with a record 56 candidates achieving a perfect NTA score of 100.

Candidates who participated in session 2 can access their results on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

This year saw a significant increase of 13 candidates achieving a perfect score compared to 2023. Out of the 56 candidates, two are female, while the other 54 are male.

Telangana continues to lead in having the highest number of 100 percentile scorers, with 15 candidates achieving a perfect score, up from 11 in 2023.

Advertisement

NTA organised two exam sessions; one was held in January and the other in April 2024, which collectively garnered over 24 lakh candidate registrations. 

The school of Mandawa in Shekhawati area, located in North Rajasthan on November 30, 2018 in India. - Photo by Frédéric Soltan/Corbis via Getty Images
Beyond The Trillion: Increased Privatisation And Policing Of Education?

BY Agnideb Bandyopadhyay

JEE Advanced Cutoff Released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released the cutoff for the JEE Advanced exam, which has seen a significant spike from last year. The cutoff scores are:

- UR: 93.2362181

- OBC: 79.6757881

- EWS-ALL: 81.3266412

- UR-PWD: 0.0018700

- SC-ALL: 60.0923182

- ST-ALL: 46.6975840

This is the highest-ever cutoff for JEE Advanced in the last five years.

How To Check Your JEE Main 2024 Result

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their JEE Main 2024 session 2 results:

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

Go to the official JEE Main website by visiting -  jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the Result Link

On the homepage, find and click on the "JEE Mains 2024 session 2 result" link.

Step 3: Log in to View Your Result

Next, select the option labelled "View score card" or "View JEE Main 2024 result." Then, input your application number and password when prompted.

Step 4: Submit and View Your Result

After filling in the details, click on the "Submit" button. Once submitted, your result will be displayed on the screen, showing your scores.

Know About The Marking Scheme

Correct Answer: +4 Marks

Candidates will receive four marks for each correct answer.

Incorrect Answer: -1 Mark

One mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Unanswered/Marked for Review: 0 Marks

If a question is left unanswered or marked for review, no marks will be awarded.

Question Dropped or Found Incorrect: +4 Marks

In the event a question is found to be incorrect or dropped, four marks will be awarded to all candidates who attempted the question.

Understanding Raw Score, Percentile, Rank In JEE Mains 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) uses a comprehensive evaluation system to assess candidates' performance in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Here's a breakdown of the key metrics:

  • Raw Score

The raw score represents the total number of marks obtained by a candidate after considering correct, incorrect, and unattempted questions.

  • Percentile Score

The percentile score indicates the percentage of candidates who scored lower than a particular candidate in the exam. To calculate the percentile score, follow these steps:

- Divide the number of students who secured a score equal to or less than the student by the total number of students who appeared in that session of the exam.

- Multiply the result by 100.

For example, if a candidate's percentile score is 90, it means they performed better than 90% of the candidates who appeared in that session.

  • Rank

The rank indicates a candidate's position relative to other candidates. Ranks are decided based on the percentile score, with the highest scorer receiving Rank 1.

In the event of ties in percentile scores, NTA uses a method considering scores in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry successively to resolve them.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  2. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know
  3. Al Pacino Birthday Special: 'Heat' To 'Scarface', 7 Stellar Performances That Highlight The Oscar-Winner's Legacy
  4. Age Of Agitation: Student Protests Surge Across U.S. Universities Over Israel's War On Gaza
  5. Podcast Star Alex Cooper And Matt Kaplan Say 'I Do' In Dreamy Riviera Maya Wedding Celebration
  6. Young And Angry: Columbia Student Protests Continue To Rattle The Powers That Be
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: AAP Announces Sunita Kejriwal To Lead Delhi Roadshows Amidst Husband's Arrest
  8. Sports News LIVE: Liverpool's Premier League Title Hopes Dented After 0-2 Loss At Everton