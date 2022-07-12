CUET UG Hall Ticket For Phase 1 To Be Out Today

The CUET UG Hall Ticket for 90 universities nationwide will be out today on 12th July 2022 from 06:00 pm onwards on the official website of Common University Entrance Test (CUET). This test will be for gaining admissions into 86 universities which include 43 central universities, 18 private universities, 13 state universities, and 12 deemed to be universities.

According to a notification released by the National Testing Agency, the test can be taken by the candidate in any of the 13 mediums. As per the same notification by NTA, "The City Intimation Slip for each candidate has information relating to the Subjects/Language/Medium offered in Slot 1 and Slot 2 as well the date and City allotted. Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry, or Biology have been taken to Phase II, keeping in view the NEET (UG) - 2022 being held on 17 July 2022 (Sunday)."

How to download CUET UG Hall Ticket-

If there is still a question of where to download CUET UG Hall Ticket then not to worry at all. here are the steps to download the CUET Hall Ticket UG 2022 Phase 1:

Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in Now find the link for the CUET UG Hall Ticket Phase 1 (which will be activated on 12-07-2022 at 06:00 pm). Now fill in the login credentials if needed. Accept the download prompt. The Hall Ticket CUET UG 2022 for Phase 1 will be downloaded to the device.

For the 9,50,804 students that will be taking this exam with the CUET UG Admit Card, the exam will be conducted on 15,16,19 and 20 July 2022 and 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, and 10 August 2022. The students are also advised that they must cross-check the details of the CUET Hall Ticket Download and change it if there are some discrepancies. They may call at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at cuetug@nta.ac.in.