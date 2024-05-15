Education

CUET UG 2024: Fresh Admit Card To Be Downloaded For May 16, 17, 18 Exams, Says NTA | Direct Link And Other Details Inside

The announcement came a day after the CUET (UG) exam, originally scheduled for May 15 in Delhi, got postponed due to 'unavoidable reasons' as stated by the NTA. The postponed exam will now take place on May 29 in the capital. The last-minute change in the examination schedule has drawn criticism from students, parents, and others.

File Photo
Representational Image | File Photo
info_icon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) o Wednesday announced that candidates who are scheduled to appear for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET (UG) 2024 examination in Delhi on May 16, 17, and 18, should download a revised admit card reflecting new examination centers from the official website.

The announcement came a day after the CUET (UG) exam, originally scheduled for May 15 in Delhi, got postponed due to "unavoidable reasons," as stated by the NTA. The postponed exam will now take place on May 29 in the capital.

CUET UG exams postponed - PTI
CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam For Delhi Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'

BY Outlook Web Desk

The last-minute change in the examination schedule has drawn criticism from students, parents, and others.

Representational Image - null
CUET UG 2024: NTA Releases Datesheet, Full Timetable Here

BY Outlook Web Desk

CUET(UG) 2024: What all did NTA say?

"The candidates should note that due to unforeseen administrative reasons, the examination centres in Delhi have been changed. Candidates scheduled to appear for the CUET (UG)-2024 examination in Delhi on May 16th, 17th, and 18th, 2024, must download a revised admit card reflecting the new examination centre from the official website," the NTA said in an official release.

"This update only applies to candidates taking the exam in Delhi on May 16th, 17th, and 18th, 2024. Candidates appearing at centres outside Delhi are not affected," it added further.

The testing agency also mentioned that admit cards/city intimation slips for the CBT mode examination scheduled to be held on May 21, 22, and 24, 2024, will be issued separately.

The application process for CUET-UG began on Tuesday, Feb 27 - null
CUET-UG Application Process Begins, Exam In Hybrid Mode From May 15-31: NTA

BY PTI

"It is being informed to all concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on May 15, 2024, stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centers across Delhi only," the NTA stated in a statement on Tuesday evening.

CUET(UG) 2024: Key facts

  • CUET UG is being conducted between May 15 and 24 .

  • 13.48 lakh candidates are appearing in multiple exam centres in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India.

  • The exams between May 15 and 18 will be held in pen-paper mode.

  • The remaining exams till May 24 will be conducted online.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Scrapping NEET Is Only Solution To Halt Student Suicides, Irregularities: DMK
  2. RBSE 10th 12th Results 2024 Expected Soon | How And Where To Check Rajasthan Board Result
  3. CUET UG 2024: Fresh Admit Card To Be Downloaded For May 16, 17, 18 Exams, Says NTA | Direct Link And Other Details Inside
  4. 1,200 Villages, 455 Hamlets Dependent On Water Tankers In Marathwada Region: Report
  5. 'Many In Country Believe Special Treatment Was Given': Amit Shah On Arvind Kejriwal Bail
Entertainment News
  1. Hindi Version Of Tamannaah Bhatia-Raashii Khanna's Tamil Film 'Aranmanai 4' To Release On May 24
  2. This Is A Beautiful Moment In My Life: Chhaya Kadam On Her Journey From 'Laapataa Ladies' To Cannes
  3. Simple Kaul’s Beach Cleaning Campaign Will Leave You Inspired
  4. Box Office: Bollywood Films That Crossed Rs 100 Crore Globally In 2024 So Far
  5. 'Wicked' Trailer Review: Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo's Chemistry Is All Things Magical In The Land Of Oz
Sports News
  1. Ronald Araujo’s Barcelona Future: Coach Xavi Has 'Zero Doubts' Over Defender's Decision
  2. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Trent Boult Strikes, Sends Back Prabhsimran Singh In Guwahati
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Has Mental Block When It Comes To Playing India, Says Former Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq
  4. PGA Championship Preview: Course, Contenders And History Of Prestigious Golf Event
  5. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup
World News
  1. Trump And Biden Agree To A Debate Rematch Hosted By CNN On June 27: Historic Showdown To Shape 2024 Campaign Landscape
  2. Texas Universities Cut Jobs And Programs In Response To Ban On Diversity Initiatives
  3. Cicada Emergence In Chicago Area Shows Early Signs, Experts Say Real Peak Yet To Come
  4. Slovakia: PM Robert Fico In 'Life-Threatening' Condition After Assassination Attempt; Suspect In Police Custody
  5. Scientists Discover Giant "Cotton Candy Planet" 1,200 Light-Years Away!
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup