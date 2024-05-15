Education

CUET UG 2024: Fresh Admit Card To Be Downloaded For May 16, 17, 18 Exams, Says NTA | Direct Link And Other Details Inside

The announcement came a day after the CUET (UG) exam, originally scheduled for May 15 in Delhi, got postponed due to 'unavoidable reasons' as stated by the NTA. The postponed exam will now take place on May 29 in the capital. The last-minute change in the examination schedule has drawn criticism from students, parents, and others.