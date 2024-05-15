CUET UG 2024: Fresh Admit Card To Be Downloaded For May 16, 17, 18 Exams, Says NTA | Direct Link And Other Details Inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) o Wednesday announced that candidates who are scheduled to appear for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate or CUET (UG) 2024 examination in Delhi on May 16, 17, and 18, should download a revised admit card reflecting new examination centers from the official website.
The announcement came a day after the CUET (UG) exam, originally scheduled for May 15 in Delhi, got postponed due to "unavoidable reasons," as stated by the NTA. The postponed exam will now take place on May 29 in the capital.
The last-minute change in the examination schedule has drawn criticism from students, parents, and others.
CUET(UG) 2024: What all did NTA say?
"The candidates should note that due to unforeseen administrative reasons, the examination centres in Delhi have been changed. Candidates scheduled to appear for the CUET (UG)-2024 examination in Delhi on May 16th, 17th, and 18th, 2024, must download a revised admit card reflecting the new examination centre from the official website," the NTA said in an official release.
"This update only applies to candidates taking the exam in Delhi on May 16th, 17th, and 18th, 2024. Candidates appearing at centres outside Delhi are not affected," it added further.
The testing agency also mentioned that admit cards/city intimation slips for the CBT mode examination scheduled to be held on May 21, 22, and 24, 2024, will be issued separately.
"It is being informed to all concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on May 15, 2024, stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centers across Delhi only," the NTA stated in a statement on Tuesday evening.
CUET(UG) 2024: Key facts
CUET UG is being conducted between May 15 and 24 .
13.48 lakh candidates are appearing in multiple exam centres in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India.
The exams between May 15 and 18 will be held in pen-paper mode.
The remaining exams till May 24 will be conducted online.