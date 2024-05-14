CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam To May 29 Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'

CUET-UG 2024: What did the NTA statement say?

The NTA in a statement said, "It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only."