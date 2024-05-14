CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam To May 29 Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'

The National Testing Agency has informed that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG which was slated for May 15, has been postponed for examination centers across Delhi.
Citing "unavoidable reasons," the NTA has rescheduled the exam, which will now take place on May 29.
CUET-UG 2024: What did the NTA statement say?
The NTA in a statement said, "It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry - 306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only."
CUET-UG 2024: Will Students Need New Admit Cards For May 29?
Yes, the NTA notified that revised admit cards will be issued to candidates accordingly.
CUET-UG 2024 Exams On May 15
The NTA clarified that the examinations originally scheduled for May 15 will proceed as planned in all other cities nationwide, including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, and abroad.
The NTA further assured that examinations slated for subsequent dates (May 16, 17, and 18) at all centers, including those in Delhi, will also be conducted as per the previously arranged schedule.