CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Latest Official Update: Find All Details Here

After releasing its results for the streams of Science and Commerce, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has released an official notification informing that the CHSE Odisha 12 Arts Result 2022 will be out by August 8.

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 3:11 pm

This year the exam for Class 12 was conducted between April 28 to May 28, 2022. As far as the numbers are concerned the Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 is not yet available. However, 3,50,000 students appeared for the exam this year. 

This year the 12th science stream of CHSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.12 percent and Class 10 recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.20 percent.  Around two lakh thirteen thousand students had registered in the arts stream for whom the Result Date of Odisha 12th Arts Exam is August 8, 2022.

Here are the steps to access the Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 once it is released-

  1. Visit the official site of CHSE (http://chseodisha.nic.in/).
  2. Find the link for CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022.
  3. Click on the link. 
  4. Fill in the information that is needed in the form. 
  5. Click on the Submit icon. 
  6. Now your result will be displayed on the screen.

