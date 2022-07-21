Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 To Be Released By End Of July, Check Official Update Here

Around 30 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the CBSE Term 2 Result of this session which is expected by the end of July 2022.

CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Representative Image

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 3:24 pm

Around 30 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the CBSE Term 2 Result of this session. The CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 on the official website is expected to be released by the end of this month. However, there is no official confirmation from the CBSE yet. 

Apart from the official website, students are also informed that the result will be released on Digilocker. Students can get their official security code for Digilocker from their schools or by personally signing on Digilocker. The students that have not got their official security code must contact the school or CBSE authorities immediately. 

Around 21 lakh students have appeared in the CBSE class 10th examination, and around 14 lakh students in the class 12th examination this year.

The students must also know that Term 2 results will be contributing 50% marks and the final result will be the total of both terms. 

Here are the steps to know CBSE Term 2 Result 2022

  1. Visit the official site of CBSE (https://www.cbse.gov.in/).
  2. Click on the result section. 
  3. In the announcements section find and click the CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 Term 2.
  4. Click on the link. 
  5. Now fill in the information that is required by the form. 
  6. The students must accept the download prompt to download or print their results as per their convenience. 

