Bihar: BPSC Announces Fresh Exam Dates For Teacher Recruitment Examination Amid Paper Leak Row

Amid the ongoing row over exam irregularities, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Friday announced that the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) would be held from July 19 to 22. Earlier, the TRE-3 examination, which was held on March 15, was cancelled because of alleged question paper leaks.
While from July 19 to 21, the exams will be held in a single shift, on July 22, they will be held in two shifts. On March 15, 3.75 lakh aspirants appeared for the examination across 415 examination centres in two shifts.
The examination was called off after meticulous analysis of a report produced by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police. According to the report, the question papers reached a gang before the examinations.
It had registered an FIR on March 16 under various sections of IPC and formed a special team that arrested 266 people.
EOU's investigations by the EOU revealed that members of the infamous Sanjeev Mukhiya gang were connected with this exam paper leak case as well.
"It has been found that Sanjeev Mukhiya's gang is spread across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. The gang was also behind paper leaks in the Haryana veterinary doctor recruitment exam, Haryana English teachers' recruitment exam and some recruitment exams conducted in UP", an offcial said.
Currently, Mukhiya, the alleged mastermind of the NEET-UG exam paper leak, is under the CBI scanner. Mukhiya is known to work as a technical assistant at a government college in Bihar's Nalanda district.