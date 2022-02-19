Weekend Poetry: Of Dust, Delhi And Waking Up

Dust

accumulated in corners of her room melts into dreams as she walks past cordons of trees swaying with the breeze of mum’s lullaby. This night is thick with sorrows housed in her paintings — those she poured herself into after father’s passing. Often these paintings remind her of days spent in a dusty city in the foothills of Aravalli. And certain images crawl over: memories of cars slowing down mid-alley, pulling their tinted windows down, cat-calling, (a sad mellow in the eyes of a passer-by, as mindfucked as her), asking for directions. Winter rain runs off stories of grief, all this while curiously collected in soft crevices of her skin. Sometimes this happens, then that. She loses track of time. The sweet earthen pot overflows, guilty with words and images too dry to swallow.



a dusty city in the foothills of Aravalli: New Delhi





I Wake Up



with you moist on my cheeks.

Your drudged arms wrapped in cellophane

snatch at the many morning suns

pin-holed across a cascade of

foliage decorating our verandah.

My body is an aquarium where I bury

experiences fossilised to be later used

as metaphors. I remember a child’s eye

peering through vintage green marbles,

marvelling at frozen time.



I denounce my bed, move towards

a drawer of discarded photos.

The shards of glass under

my feet bleed rhododendrons

shooting blasphemous kisses at you.

One-Sentence Poems



Touch



My cheek rests on

your tender palms as

my head collects happy images

of light melting through

this window drawing patterns

onto the street below

sending cryptic messages to

your heart locked up in an attic

haunted by spirits that play

with the light and shadow

of your mind.



Dawn



strikes open

a placid sky into

one half struggling with

self-doubt wetting the pillow

all night, and another,

snuggling bedsheets

soaking the warmth of

mother’s womb.



Endless



I have mourned

you long enough

like the frozen eyes

of a dead fish in search

of its soul amidst

the gaping vastness

of a grey sky.



(Shamayita Sen is a Delhi-based poet, lecturer and PhD research candidate (Department of English, University of Delhi)