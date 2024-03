Vanessa Dougnac And Her Love Affair With South Asia

Over the years Vanessa has covered stories emerging from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bhutan, and the Maldives, often travelling to many remote areas.

“My reportages were a way to capture the many facets of an incredibly complex subcontinent. In the last quarter of century, South Asia reassessed its central role on the international stage; I tried my best to reflect on the complexities of this evolution and its challenges. Over the years, I also developed a relationship with the French-speaking readership,” she said.

Vanessa Dougnac recently hit a roadblock when her working rights were revoked and she was given no reason or justification even after repeated requests. She was also advised to change her profession to which she said, “But I am a journalist, a profession that I hold dear to my heart, and I cannot agree to give it up because of unproven accusations.”

In January, Vanessa received a notice accusing her of writing articles that were "malicious", and harming "the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India". The notice, Vanessa said, required her to respond to why her Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card should not be cancelled. And on February 16, Vanessa was forced to leave the country by the Indian authorities. Vanessa's case challenging the decision of the government is ongoing in the Indian courts.