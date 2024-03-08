Vanessa Dougnac And Her Love Affair With South Asia

In her 23 years as a foreign correspondent in South Asia, Vanessa Dougnac has spent most of it on the road. From solo horseback journeys in the Himalayas to retracing the footsteps of an 18th-century Tibetan princess in Ladakh and Nepal, the French journalist has always felt the subcontinent calling out to her.

When Vanessa Dougnac first came to India in 1998, it was just for a few months as an intern at the Alliance Française of Delhi. She was a PhD student in comparative literature at the University of Bordeaux and had wanted to take a break from her “lengthy studies”. Little did she know, India would end up becoming the place she’d call home.