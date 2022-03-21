Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Culture & Society
World Poetry Day

The City Rises Like Needles

In the asphalt jungle, where broken hearts go haywire, tall buildings look like lighted postboxes where people fold themselves like paper into envelopes.

The City Rises Like Needles
Poem The City Rises Like Needles Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 5:41 pm

March 21 was declared as World Poetry Day by UNESCO during its 30th General Conference in Paris in 1999, with the aim of ‘supporting linguistic diversity through poetic expression and increasing the opportunity for endangered languages to be heard’. It is the occasion to honour poets and their work. In this series to mark the day, Outlook showcases the works of those who revel in ‘one of humanity’s most treasured forms of cultural and linguistic expression and identity.’ 


The city rises like needles
piercing into the azure
limbs of the sky.

Even its gaseous blue skin,
when poked thus, bleeds.
Splattering it red

across the realm, evening falls
like an exhausted pair of hands.
Petal-soft hands

turn into tightly clenched
fists in the thicket
of darkness.

Related stories

Poems About Letting Go Of Love, And Its Afterglow

Two Poems On Ukraine And One On Peace During Wartime 

World Poetry Day: The Pandemic Through The Poet's Eyes

Tired feet falter back to home.
False starts reach nowhere.
Broken hearts go haywire.

The city is a giant serpent
slowly uncoiling itself
standing firm on its own tail

flicking its forked tongue
licking people
under its hypnotic spell.

At night, tall buildings
look like lighted postboxes.
People fold themselves

like paper into envelopes
dropping dead 
on their beds

only to resurrect and run amok
just to remain
in the same exact place.


The title of the poem has been taken from a photo caption by Chinki Sinha. Durga Prasad Panda is a bilingual poet and critic. He edited a Reader on eminent poet Jayanta Mahapatra for the Sahitya Akademi. 
 

Tags

Culture & Society Poetry Poems Poet World Poetry Day Short Poem Culture & Society Literature UNESCO
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over China Plane Crash

PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over China Plane Crash

Here's Why A 19-Year-Old's Video Of Running 10 Km At Midnight In Noida Has Over 4M Views

Here's Why A 19-Year-Old's Video Of Running 10 Km At Midnight In Noida Has Over 4M Views