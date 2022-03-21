March 21 was declared as World Poetry Day by UNESCO during its 30th General Conference in Paris in 1999, with the aim of ‘supporting linguistic diversity through poetic expression and increasing the opportunity for endangered languages to be heard’. It is the occasion to honour poets and their work. In this series to mark the day, Outlook showcases the works of those who revel in ‘one of humanity’s most treasured forms of cultural and linguistic expression and identity.’



The city rises like needles

piercing into the azure

limbs of the sky.

Even its gaseous blue skin,

when poked thus, bleeds.

Splattering it red

across the realm, evening falls

like an exhausted pair of hands.

Petal-soft hands

turn into tightly clenched

fists in the thicket

of darkness.

Tired feet falter back to home.

False starts reach nowhere.

Broken hearts go haywire.

The city is a giant serpent

slowly uncoiling itself

standing firm on its own tail

flicking its forked tongue

licking people

under its hypnotic spell.

At night, tall buildings

look like lighted postboxes.

People fold themselves

like paper into envelopes

dropping dead

on their beds

only to resurrect and run amok

just to remain

in the same exact place.



The title of the poem has been taken from a photo caption by Chinki Sinha. Durga Prasad Panda is a bilingual poet and critic. He edited a Reader on eminent poet Jayanta Mahapatra for the Sahitya Akademi.

