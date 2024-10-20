Ravana | A Poem 

One soul
Three incarnations
All three times
Iconoclast
All three times
Slayed by the hands of God
How benevolent Ravana had been
More devoted to God
Than a believer
Adversity is the best stairway to reach God
Was rightly understood by wise Ravana
Memory is the best offering
It is only possible
To memorise every moment
Through adversity
So
Ravana did not turn a theist
(Moran is an acclaimed Assam-based poet and book reviewer. He has written five poetry books, and his work has been translated into 30 languages) (Translated from Assamese by Bibekananda Choudhary) (Views expressed are personal)