Poems About Buying The Rainbow, Meeting One’s Soul, And The Futility Of War

March 21 was declared as World Poetry Day by UNESCO during its 30th General Conference in Paris in 1999, with the aim of supporting linguistic diversity through poetic expression and increasing the opportunity for endangered languages to be heard. It is the occasion to honour poets and their work. In this series to mark the day, Outlook showcases the works of those who revel in “one of humanity’s most treasured forms of cultural and linguistic expression and identity.”

I Went Out to Purchase A Rainbow

I went out to purchase a rainbow.

The dazzling spectrum to decorate my room.

Keeping the beauty to myself.

Whenever I feel like to shorten or zoom.

The rainbow arched on the sky.

The seven colours dancing in the cerulean blue.

The colours of happiness all around.

What an ethereal view!

The most spectacular light shows on earth.

White light splitting into myriad colours.

The magic done by the water droplets.

The colours woven by the most expert tailor.

I was sold out to the rainbow’s beauty.

Was mesmerized and clapped with glee.

Oh, foolish me! Wanting to purchase the unpurchaseable.

Instead, the rainbow purchased me.

Meeting someone's soul

Soul

Softly I tread on my thoughts.

Softly I speak to my mind.

Somewhere deep down below,

A new me I find.

Stealthily I look into my subconscious.

Stealthily I reflect on my surroundings.

Silence from all around engulfs me.

Suddenly a new me I see.

Silently I penetrate my heart.

Silently I dive deep into myself.

Looking at my different roles.

Suddenly in the silence, I meet my soul.

Killing for land

The Battle For Land

The battle for land has begun.

We don’t know who is right or wrong.

Killing and demolishing to capture the land.

Why a war, I don’t understand.

If all are destroyed who lives to enjoy?

There only will be scattered limbs and broken toys.

What use is a graveyard land to the victors?

Killing fathers and windowing sisters.

Fancy weapons and missile.

Destruction techniques which are vile.

War not only wipes out the present but also the past.

Monuments and history witness its last.

Let’s work for peace instead.

Whom are we fighting, everyone’s blood is red?

The land which divides is not land at all.

Land is what helps us rise after a fall.

Paramita Mukherjee Mullick is a scientist, a national scholar transformed into a globally loved, award-winning poet. She has written eight books. Anup Jalota sang his first English song based on Paramita’s poem and the video of her recitation and his song, “Love Grows” was released by Tips in February this year.

