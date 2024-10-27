My Cobbler Friend

As I walked from my apartment towards the main road to catch an auto, I could see the banyan tree. On a bright yellow afternoon of Ahmedabad in September, the giant green was soothing to look at. As I turned right, I expected to see him. The cobbler. Sitting beneath the banyan tree. Like always. He wasn't there. His black box was missing too. It was strange. I stopped for a moment. For as long as I can remember, locked in my memory is the image—that of the cobbler sitting beneath the banyan tree. The empty space was an aberration. It was an incomplete image. As I was rushing to go to the bank, I sat in an auto and left, but his absence stayed with me for some time. Maybe he took a day off. The next day, too, he wasn't there. The last time I saw him was when I visited home in the summer. It was July.

I had to ask around. I walked up to the small post office close by. No one had seen him for a while. “Gaya shayad. (Maybe he has left for good),” said the lady at the post office, without looking up, while performing the mundane task of stamping a bunch of letters. It didn't matter to her. His presence or absence. But it did to me. We shared a strange emotional bond. A very strong human-to-human connection.

