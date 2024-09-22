Milchama: A Hopeful Echo Amidst Conflict

Do you remember?
We were the house mates,
sharing the same room.
We cooked and served ourselves
the cake pieces of happiness and sorrows.
We argued about football and tennis,
spent time watching TV
and reading books together.
We fought and stayed silent.
We embraced and lost ourselves.
‘Bicycle Thieves’ was the movie you liked,
while for me, it was ‘Children of Heaven.’
That must be why
you loved bicycles.
How could I forget
you riding them?
Now, we’re not in the same room,
not in the same house,
and not even in the same country.
When I watch the news,
I always remember you.
You must be hiding among the tankers.
Even so,
will we ever speak together again-
in this same house, in this same room?
The sky is full of fighter jets,
flapping their wings in the gray hue.
I move on to the bunker
after extinguishing the memory of
a loud noise that pierced my mind.
You may come back some day!
I’m waiting for you with
'Shalom Aleichem' on my lips.
Please say 'As-Salamu Alaikum'
when you see me.
We need to fight and gather together,
and then run among the date palms and olives,
touching their leaves.
We need to recite and pray
the Torah and Quran in the moonlight.
Hopefully, at least then,
there will be a clear sky and beautiful nightlight.
Milchama- the Hebrew word referring for war and peace
Bicycle Thieves- Italian movie
Children of Heaven- Iranian movie
Shalom Aleichem- "Peace be upon you." It is often used as a warm and friendly greeting, particularly in Jewish communities.
As-Salamu Alaikum- "Peace be upon you." It is commonly used among Muslims as a way to greet one another and convey wishes for peace. The typical response is "Wa Alaikum As-Salam," which means "And upon you be peace."
Poem by Akbar
Translated by Arun T Vijayan
Akbar and Arun are Malayalam poets.