Love In The Time Of Monsoon

Monsoon, the season of love, longing and petrichor has just arrived in many parts of India. Here is my poem on love in the monsoon. The readers can read it as a single poem or five different poems on love in the time of the monsoon.

Love in times of monsoon. Getty Images

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 2:37 pm

1

The winding lane

In the drenched forest

Is your sweat running down on my body

2

The  thunderstorms ripping off the clouds

are my moaning

after the gusting wind

3

The torrential rain slapping on the tin roof

Are my longings

Throbbing inside my rib cage.

4

The algae-studded porch

Is the remnant of the kisses

Of last night

5

The green smelled ivies

Are your meandering hands 

Singing songs of the first monsoon on my body.

(Moumita Alam is a poet from West Bengal.  Her poetry collection The Musings of the Dark is available on Amazon.)

