Love In The Time Of Monsoon

1
The winding lane
In the drenched forest
Is your sweat running down on my body
2
The thunderstorms ripping off the clouds
are my moaning
after the gusting wind
3
The torrential rain slapping on the tin roof
Are my longings
Throbbing inside my rib cage.
4
The algae-studded porch
Is the remnant of the kisses
Of last night
5
The green smelled ivies
Are your meandering hands
Singing songs of the first monsoon on my body.
(Moumita Alam is a poet from West Bengal. Her poetry collection The Musings of the Dark is available on Amazon.)