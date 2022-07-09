Love In The Time Of Monsoon

1

The winding lane

In the drenched forest

Is your sweat running down on my body

2

The thunderstorms ripping off the clouds

are my moaning

after the gusting wind

3

The torrential rain slapping on the tin roof

Are my longings

Throbbing inside my rib cage.

4

The algae-studded porch

Is the remnant of the kisses

Of last night

5

The green smelled ivies

Are your meandering hands

Singing songs of the first monsoon on my body.

(Moumita Alam is a poet from West Bengal. Her poetry collection The Musings of the Dark is available on Amazon.)