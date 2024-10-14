In Defence Of Mahishasur

At noon, a smiling Kalyan Beng is already on his second glass of hariya--a local wine made by fermenting rice. When Outlook visited the Asur line along the Majher Dabri Tea Estate in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal earlier this year, Beng was the one who had brought people together to talk about their issues and problems. A clear favourite among his folks, he believes, his physique, facial structure and memory are ones that the Asur blood has gifted him. The labour line along the estate is dotted with around fifty families who believe they are the direct descendants of Mahishasur, the tribal warrior king. For the men on the Asur line, days are harsh and slow. However, sixty-year-old Beng finds joy in his noon-time chilled hariya and beedi. “What else do we have?” he had asked. The casteism they face is so routine, that it is difficult to know what lies on the other side of the field. Most of them have found it difficult to obtain their caste certificates and are turned away from the offices. The women work in the plantations earning a meagre amount of Rs 250 everyday, while the men take up work as iron-smelters, carpenters, cleaners whenever they come. Proper education still appears to be a far-fetched concept for Asur children. However, they do take pride in their lineage and their ancestor, Mahishasur. As West Bengal celebrates Durga Puja, the reign of the matriarchy in all of its feminine valour and glory, for the 4,000 -odd adivasis who believe in an ‘essential counter-narrative’, as poet, social activist and scholar Saradindu Biswas calls it, it is time for mourning. The Bengali Hindu tradition establishes Mahishasur as the jealous demon king, blessed by Brahma, who had to be put down by Goddess Durga, a feminine embodiment of all the powers of the male Gods fused into one, when nobody else could. For many tribal communities, in sharp contrast, their folklore talks of Durga, the king of the richly-blessed region of Chaichampa, as their indomitable leader who was seemingly impossible to overpower and had a voice that resembled hudur (thunder). When the Aryan invaders led by Indra failed to defeat Hudur-Durga, (as he was called) he deployed his sister to seduce him and take him away. Being exploited for the warrior tradition of not fighting against women, the Asurs believe he was tricked and killed by the seductress.