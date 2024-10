National

Inhabiting Raavan, The Good And The Bad

Siddhant has been playing the role of Raavan at the Broadway Ram Leela in Pritampura for the last six years. Siddhant says that he loves to play the role of Raavan during Ram Leela as he appreciates the good qualities of Raavan, such as him being a Shiv bhakt and being very disciplined. He was a warrior and a very intelligent person. Siddhant wants people to look at the positive side of Raavan, which he accepts along with the bad side. Siddhanth sees the role as a way of sharing with everyone the good qualities that are never appreciated.