Fading Into Time And Oblivion: The Culinary Journey Of Jaipur

While taking a stroll on the M.I. Road, he stopped under a Banyan tree, at a building, Bombay Houss run by two Muslim brothers, who tailored uniforms for the Jaipur State Army that catered to the royals and ‘jagirdaars’. In March 1949, the deal between the two parties was closed and the former was offered to pay a rent of Rs 200 per month. He with the help of his wife Mohini’s jewellery, took over the place, refurbished in August, with an initial investment of Rs 18,000. The Niros -- the first multi-cuisine (Indian and continental) restaurant of Jaipur -- the culinary journey of Jaipur was born. It was inaugurated by the first education minister of the newly formed state of Rajasthan, Rao Raja Hanut Singh, also a well-known polo player from Jodhpur.