Meethi Seviyan is an irresistibly delicious dessert composed of whole wheat vermicelli that has become a beloved Eid tradition. Also referred to as sweet Vermicelli, Meethi Seviyan represents joy and unity between families and close friends who join together to enjoy an Eid meal filled with joy.
Preparation of Meethi Seviyan has been one of the most integral parts of Eid and, the smell of fresh vermicelli baking leads to the beginning of the festivities. The cardamom-infused milk is boiled with sugar and then topped with fruits like raisins and nuts to add to the texture and taste.
However, sharing and making the meethi seviyan recipe has now become one of the core elements of Eid events in all communities where Eid is celebrated, not just limited to one particular region.
Historical significance of Seviyan
Varq is an edible gold or silver coating often found in South Asian cuisine and used as an edible garnish on sweets, dating back to India's Mughal era.
Emperor Shah Jahan, one of the most revered Mughal emperors, was known for his passion for architecture and aesthetics. Legend holds that during Eid celebrations he asked for a sunset-colored varq to accompany seviyan (vermicelli). Bahadur Shah Zafar is said to have kept up the tradition by making seviyan by hand during fasting using soft wheat dough.
Ingredients needed for Meethi Seviyan
1 cup whole wheat vermicelli (seviyan)
2 tablespoons ghee
1/2 cup chopped nuts (cashews, almonds, pistachios)
¼ cup raisins
1 ¾ cups milk
¾ cup sugar (adjust to your preference)
¼ teaspoon cardamom powder
Optional: Milk powder (for a richer taste)
Recipe for Meethi Seviyan
Prepare the Vermicelli:
In a pan, heat ghee at a medium temperature. For a touch of extra aroma, consider using a ghee known for its high quality, like Amul High Aroma Cow ghee.
For an even lighter texture, consider using unroasted vermicelli. Look for brands known for their quality unroasted options, like Tata Sampann. Roast the vermicelli in the pan for about 5-7 minutes, stirring frequently until it reaches a golden brown color.
Note: Pre-roasted vermicelli may require less time for roasting.
Add Nuts and Raisins:
When the vermicelli is golden brown, add a burst of flavour and texture by mixing in chopped raisins and nuts. Feel free to use your favorite combination, or explore pre-chopped mixes like GreenFinity Healthy Nutmix Jar Pack, which offers a variety of nuts and dried fruits.
Saute for around a minute, allowing flavours to blend as well as the nuts to toast.
Simmer with Milk:
Slowly pour the milk in and stir continuously to prevent any lumps from developing. For a rich and creamy texture, consider using a brand known for its quality full-fat milk, like Amul Gold Full Cream Milk.
The mixture should simmer for about 5-7 minutes, or till the milk has been absorbed by the vermicelli making the mixture thicker with a creamy consistency.
Sweeten the Mixture:
Add sugar into the pan and stir until it's well incorporated. For a touch of sweetness, use a sugar known for its quality and purity, like Fortune’s sulphurless sugar. The amount of sugar you use can be adjusted according to your preferred level of sweetness.
If you're using milk powder for more richness, add it and mix it thoroughly.
Final Touch:
As the mixture thickens, sprinkle the cardamom powder over it and mix well. Look for a brand known for its high-quality cardamom pods, like 24 Mantra Organic Cardamom, to ensure a strong and aromatic flavour. Mix to spread the fragrant flavour of cardamom throughout the dish.
Serve Warm:
Meethi Seviyan is best enjoyed warm, with additional nuts or a pinch of saffron sprinkled for a touch of luxury.
FAQs
Here are a few answers to frequently asked questions to assist in creating the ideal Meethi Seviyan:
Can I replace milk with water instead?
Absolutely! While milk offers a creamy and rich texture, water provides a lighter alternative. Explore both variations until you find what best fits you.
Do I require milk powder for Meethi Seviyan?
No! Milk powder is entirely optional in this recipe and simply adds extra richness if available. If not available, feel free to skip without altering the core recipe!
Can I add different nuts and dry fruits together?
Meethi Seviyan encourages creativity! Although the recipe suggests cashews, almonds and pistachios as ingredients of choice for this dessert dish, feel free to experiment by including nuts of other kinds as desired as well as dried fruits like dates or figs for an original flair and adjust quantities according to personal taste.
How to roast unroasted seviyan?
Unroasted seviyan requires some special consideration when being made at home. Gently fry it over medium heat in some ghee until its colour turns deep golden-yellow. Be mindful not to overdo this step or else its flavour could alter.
What happens if I accidentally burn seviyan?
Burned vermicelli can change the flavour profile of Meethi Seviyan significantly. To ensure an optimal flavour profile, it's wiser to start over using fresh vermicelli from another batch.
Can there be other spices I can include in Meethi Seviyan?
Meethi Seviyan is traditionally made with cardamom powder for its aromatic warmth. However, you're free to experiment! Add in some nutmeg powder for additional complexity or explore additional spices that complement this recipe!