Top Gadgets Every Traveler In India Needs

A Bluetooth shutter for your camera is an excellent accessory for those who enjoy taking pictures. It lets you remotely control the camera of your smartphone without having to set up a timer or ask someone to snap your picture. Just pair the shutter with your phone using Bluetooth and place the smartphone on a solid surface or on a tripod and then click the shutter to take pictures or to begin recording videos from the distance. This tool is ideal for group shots selfies or moments where you need to prevent camera shake. Its small size makes it easy to keep in your purse or pocket and ensures you don't lose a great photo opportunity on your travels.