Top Gadgets Every Traveler In India Needs

Beginning a new journey is thrilling. It doesn't matter if you're exploring continents or discovering hidden treasures in India, preparing is crucial. Enjoy your trip more smoothly by using these gadgets. From staying connected to recording memories, these must-have gadgets will help you enjoy your travel experience. Say goodbye to the hassles of travel in India.
Flight Phone Holder
For many, flight time is a chance to get caught up on work, relax with an enjoyable read, or unwind and enjoy a movie. For those who want entertainment according to their own preferences, a reliable phone holder can be a valuable travel companion.
Klearlook Airplane Phone Holder is one of the best phone folders for your flights. This holder for airplanes is a must-have for any trip, whether you're flying or another mode of transport. Simply fix it to the back seat or table tray, and it will allow you to free your hands while using phones!
Price - ₹1,803
Power bank
In the chaotic world of India, Staying connected is crucial. With power interruptions, erratic outlets, and long journeys, power banks become your lifeline. From using maps to taking photos Your devices serve as your guide. Don't let a battery that isn't fully charged ruin your Indian adventure. Pack an energy bank to stay in constant charge!
Portronics Luxcell Wireless Mini, With its small size and powerful capacity of 10,000mAh this device is your best bet for staying charged wherever you travel throughout India. With fifteen watts of MagSafe wireless charging capability for Qi-enabled devices. Staying active is never more convenient.
Price- ₹1,499.00
Universal power adapter
While exploring India maintaining your device fully charged is vital. With a universal power adapter, you can plug it in and charge your devices regardless of where your travels take you. Don't allow incompatible outlets to hinder your exploration - get an adapter for universal power and explore without worry!
Croma 4 Plugs Universal Travel Adapter offers four plugs with dual USB ports, this is the perfect solution to charge your device across multiple countries. Compatible with all devices, including laptops and smartphones, you can count on the adapter's ability to ensure that your devices are fully charged wherever your adventures take you. Don't let your battery level drop - get the Croma CREP0144 to keep your devices connected wherever you go.
Price- ₹1,499.00
Reliance JioTag
Reliance has introduced JioTag for India which is an item tracking device that can help people find lost items and is an alternative that is less expensive than AirTag. By double-tapping the tracker, you can make the phone ring even on silent. JioTag warns users when they lose keys, wallets, or any other items anywhere and gives the location of those items. The Tag is compatible with Bluetooth 5.1 and has the Community Find feature that informs people of the last location that was tracked for the device even if it disconnects.
When traveling, you'll need to carry many things like wallets, passports, keys, etc. With JioTag, travelers can connect JioTag to personal belongings which reduces the possibility of losing or misplacing their items on the move or in busy tourist destinations.
Price - ₹749
Bluetooth camera shutter
A Bluetooth shutter for your camera is an excellent accessory for those who enjoy taking pictures. It lets you remotely control the camera of your smartphone without having to set up a timer or ask someone to snap your picture. Just pair the shutter with your phone using Bluetooth and place the smartphone on a solid surface or on a tripod and then click the shutter to take pictures or to begin recording videos from the distance. This tool is ideal for group shots selfies or moments where you need to prevent camera shake. Its small size makes it easy to keep in your purse or pocket and ensures you don't lose a great photo opportunity on your travels.
There are many cheap options available on Amazon and Flipkart with thousands of positive reviews. Sounce Shutter Remote is available on Amazon, costing ₹230. The remote can easily pair with an Android or iPhone.
Portable Jet Spray
Portable jet sprays, also called handheld bidets or travel bidets, are compact, convenient devices that provide personal hygiene solutions when traveling. The device is usually made up of a small reservoir of water and a nozzle that emits a gentle spray of water.
Portable Jet Spray by PeeSafe is your ideal companion to maintain personal hygiene while on the move. The compact design makes it easy for you to carry. The Spray has a 140ml water tank that can be filled and has adjustable water pressure. It also comes with two working modes: soft mode and powerful mode.
