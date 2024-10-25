Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Landfall Process Continues, IMD Predicts Flash Floods In 16 Districts

Cyclone Dana makes landfall in Odisha PTI

Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Following IMD's prediction on Cyclone Dana, lakhs of people have been evacuated in both Odisha and West Bengal well ahead of the cyclone's landfall. A large number of trains have been cancelled by the Eastern and South Eastern railways on October 24 and 25. While over 170 express and passenger trains running through South Eastern Railway (SER) jurisdiction have been cancelled, the Eastern Railway (ER) also decided not to operate any local train from Sealdah station in its south and Hasnabad sections from 8 pm on October 24 till 10 am on October 25. In view of the predictions of adverse weather conditions, both Kolkata airport and Bhubaneshwar airport authorities have suspended flight operations. All educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities across districts are closed in Odisha and Bengal from October 23 to 25.

25 Oct 2024, 06:54:34 am IST Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Landfall Process Continues In Odisha According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "The severe cyclonic storm "dana" (pronounced as dana) moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 25th October, over north coastal odisha near latitude 21.00° n and longitude 86.85°e, about 20 km north-northwest of dhamara and 40 km north-northwest of habalikhati nature camp (bhitarkanika)." "Landfall process continues and the rear sector of the cyclone is entering into land. The landfall process would continue for next 1-2 hours. It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards across north odisha and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by forenoon of today, the 25th October", IMD added. THE SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM "DANA" (PRONOUNCED AS DANA) MOVED NORTH-NORTHWESTWARDS WITH A SPEED OF 10 KMPH AND LAY CENTRED AT 0530 HRS IST OF TODAY, THE 25TH OCTOBER, OVER NORTH COASTAL ODISHA NEAR LATITUDE 21.00° N AND LONGITUDE 86.85°E, ABOUT 20 KM NORTH-NORTHWEST OF DHAMARA AND… pic.twitter.com/9kXpXmTxUz — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2024