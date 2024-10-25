National

Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Landfall Process Continues, IMD Predicts Flash Floods In 16 Districts

Cyclone Dana Tracker LIVE Update: In line with India Meteorological Department's (IMD) predictions, Cyclone Dana made landfall around 12:10 am between Odisha's Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak district on Friday. The weather watchdog said that the rear sector of the cyclone is entering land now and when the center of the system reaches land, wind speeds are expected to reach 120 kmph.

Outlook Web Desk
25 October 2024
Cyclone Dana makes landfall in Odisha PTI
Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Following IMD's prediction on Cyclone Dana, lakhs of people have been evacuated in both Odisha and West Bengal well ahead of the cyclone's landfall. A large number of trains have been cancelled by the Eastern and South Eastern railways on October 24 and 25. While over 170 express and passenger trains running through South Eastern Railway (SER) jurisdiction have been cancelled, the Eastern Railway (ER) also decided not to operate any local train from Sealdah station in its south and Hasnabad sections from 8 pm on October 24 till 10 am on October 25. In view of the predictions of adverse weather conditions, both Kolkata airport and Bhubaneshwar airport authorities have suspended flight operations. All educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities across districts are closed in Odisha and Bengal from October 23 to 25.
Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Destruction Reported In Dhamra, Bhadrak

As the landfall process in still underway, gusty winds and heavy downpour have caused destruction in Dhamra, Bhadrak. On Friday, the landfall process began at around 12:10 am between Odisha's Dhamra Port and Bhitarkanika.

Cyclone Yaas impact in Odisha, West Bengal. (representative image) - null
Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Landfall Process Continues In Odisha

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "The severe cyclonic storm “dana” (pronounced as dana) moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 25th October, over north coastal odisha near latitude 21.00° n and longitude 86.85°e, about 20 km north-northwest of dhamara and 40 km north-northwest of habalikhati nature camp (bhitarkanika)."

"Landfall process continues and the rear sector of the cyclone is entering into land. The landfall process would continue for next 1-2 hours. It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards across north odisha and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by forenoon of today, the 25th October", IMD added.

Cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall in Odisha on Thursday - PTI
Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Key Points

Cyclone Dana Landfall: The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm 'Dana' began on Odisha coast on Thursday night and is expected to continue till Friday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The coastal districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore and nearby Jagatsinghpur district witnessed sudden increase in wind speed which reached 100 kmph to 110 kmph and extremely heavy rain.

Coast guard on high alert- The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has been on high alert in light of the cyclone hitting the states. Several vessels and aircraft have been mobilised in a bid to respond swiftly to any contingency owing to the cyclone.

CM's directions- In view of the possibility of torrential rainfall and other cyclone-related damages, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged all the MLAs to coordinate with the administration in rescue and relief operations in Odisha, which is likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone. In abid to ensure the CM's “zero casualty” goal, the state government has prepared an action plan for deployment of NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services.

