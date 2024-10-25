Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Landfall Process Continues, IMD Predicts Flash Floods In 16 Districts

Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Destruction Reported In Dhamra, Bhadrak
As the landfall process in still underway, gusty winds and heavy downpour have caused destruction in Dhamra, Bhadrak. On Friday, the landfall process began at around 12:10 am between Odisha's Dhamra Port and Bhitarkanika.
Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Landfall Process Continues In Odisha
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "The severe cyclonic storm “dana” (pronounced as dana) moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 25th October, over north coastal odisha near latitude 21.00° n and longitude 86.85°e, about 20 km north-northwest of dhamara and 40 km north-northwest of habalikhati nature camp (bhitarkanika)."
"Landfall process continues and the rear sector of the cyclone is entering into land. The landfall process would continue for next 1-2 hours. It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards across north odisha and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by forenoon of today, the 25th October", IMD added.
Cyclone Dana LIVE Updates: Key Points
Cyclone Dana Landfall: The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm 'Dana' began on Odisha coast on Thursday night and is expected to continue till Friday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The coastal districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore and nearby Jagatsinghpur district witnessed sudden increase in wind speed which reached 100 kmph to 110 kmph and extremely heavy rain.
Coast guard on high alert- The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has been on high alert in light of the cyclone hitting the states. Several vessels and aircraft have been mobilised in a bid to respond swiftly to any contingency owing to the cyclone.
CM's directions- In view of the possibility of torrential rainfall and other cyclone-related damages, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged all the MLAs to coordinate with the administration in rescue and relief operations in Odisha, which is likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone. In abid to ensure the CM's “zero casualty” goal, the state government has prepared an action plan for deployment of NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services.