Europa League: Red Devils Draw Away To Fenerbahce - In Pics

Jose Mourinho received a red card but his Fenerbahce team still held his former club Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the Europa League on Thursday. Erik ten Hag’s squad led early from Christian Eriksen’s 15th-minute goal only to see Youssef En-Nesyri equalize in the 49th, heading home unmarked from close range on a cross from Allan Saint-Maximin. It was United’s third straight draw in the second-tier competition. Mourinho received a red card after his team was not awarded a spot kick around the hour mark.