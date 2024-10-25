My Friend, Ratan Sir

In another event, I shared about my father’s poor health condition, leading to the blocking of the nerves of his feet. He had developed blisters under his feet and was finding it hard to walk and even bathe as he could not keep the area dry with plastic bags. Ratan sir told me he also suffered from similar symptoms and had to surgically remove part of his toe finger. He used a waterproof cover from London and promptly offered to pick one for my father when he visited next. To my surprise, I received a message many months later, informing me that he is back from London and had brought the waterproof cover for my father. He asked me to collect it from the office reception whenever I was free. I was so touched by this act and the fact that he remembered something so mundane. My father was very comfortable and used the cover till he was operated upon.