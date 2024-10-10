Tatanagar, The City That Is A Testament To Ratan Tata’s Vision

3rd March,2018: Ratan Tata offers flowers to JN Tata monument in Jubilee Park in 2018. After 2021, Tata's health did not allow him to visit Jamshedpur, but before that he never missed a Founder's Day. Photo: Ratan Tata's X account

