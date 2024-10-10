National

Tatanagar, The City That Is A Testament To Ratan Tata’s Vision

Jamshedpur, or Tatanagar, is a testament to Ratan Tata’s vision, humility, and respect for human values, says the city’s residents and the group’s former employees.

Ratan Tata offers flowers to JN Tata monument in Jubilee Park
3rd March,2018: Ratan Tata offers flowers to JN Tata monument in Jubilee Park in 2018. After 2021, Tata's health did not allow him to visit Jamshedpur, but before that he never missed a Founder's Day. Photo: Ratan Tata's X account
info_icon

March 3 is Founder’s Day in Jamshedpur and Ratan Tata never missed the occasion. The citizens of the city say that the 86-year-old industrialists would attend, ignore his security guards who would advise him to maintain his distance, and personally greet everyone at the festivities. “If you couldn’t meet him on March 3, then he would make sure to give you time on March 4— it didn’t matter if you were the Chairman of Tata Steel, or a housewife, or a child,” they recall. 

The news of Tata’s demise late night on October 9 has caused the city to stop in the middle of its Pujo festivities to commiserate the passing of a man they call, “The People’s Industrialist.” 

“When he visited Jamshedpur, he would visit every corner of the city to make sure it was all up to the mark,” says Ashok Tomar, who worked as former Tata Steel Chairperson Rustomji Homusji Mody’s personal assistant for 15 years, and has known Tata since the latter started working in his family’s steel plant as a General Trainee in the early 1960s. 

Tomar remembers Tata as being shy and a “man who measured his words.” He adds, “He could speak very eloquently if given a topic. But he was not one to offer unsolicited views.” However, he stresses that this did not stop the industrialist from making time for his employee— “be it a chairman or a chaprasi.” 

Tata was interested in all aspects of Jamshedpur. Tomar remembers a Founder’s Day when JRD Tata, Ratan Tata and Rustomji Mody were present for the function. “That was when he (Ratan Tata) started his career from Tata Steel Jamshedpur, he tried to understand the system, he even wanted to know about the canteen services, medical services, every nook and cranny interested him,” said Tomar.

Jamshedpur is also called Tatanagar by its residents and Steel City around the world, was founded in 1912 by Jamshedji Tata. The city, now the largest in Jharkhand, was the site of Asia's first steel plant, and considered the home of the Tata Group. 

It was under Ratan Tata's leadership that Jamshedpur really transformed. After he became chairman of Tata Steel in 1993, the industrialist continued the legacy of Jamsetji Tata, the group's founder, and expanded the family business. This brought international recognition to Jamshedpur. The city was one of India's first planned industrial towns.

Ratan tata on the factory floor
Ratan tata on the factory floor
info_icon

Prabhat Sharma, who headed Corporate Communications at Tata Steel Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, and more for over 30-35 years, recalls Tata’s “respect for human values.” He says, “you felt respected in the company; how Big Boss (Ratan Tata) would never ever treat anyone like they were some junior. Even after post-retirement, I can still get facetime with seniors in the company, and this respect comes from Tata and carries through generations.”

Sharma, who settled in Jamshedpur after he retired, recalls that a Tata Steel meeting in the city in which he spent days with the industrialist. “There was Mr Manjrekar who had worked with Mr Tata when he had been a trainee at the plant, and he saw his man across the room and got up from his chair and went over to him to receive Manjrekar.” This display of humility, says Sharma, is part of Jamshedpur’s core values. 

Tata's commitment to Jamshedpur went beyond profit, says Tomar. "Ratan Tata never compromised on the city's facilities; company profits or otherwise," he adds.

Upon taking over, Tata revamped the Meherbai Tata Memorial Hospital, which provides cancer care to patients in the region. He also built a hockey academy in the city to encourage young and local talent. Apart from these, Tata was iconic for his love of dogs, and Jamshedpur has one of India's top Kennel Clubs which regularly hosts dog shows and also takes care of the city's strays.

Tata, himself, learned to pilot an aircraft in Jamshedpur's airplane club, taking lessons alongside his employees.

Sharma points out that, unlike many parts of India, Jamshedpur has not witnessed any communal violence since the 1980s, and has been a melting pot of different regions of India. He gives the credit for this to Tata's values and vision.

"People here are employed, and if they are young then there are facilities for them to be engaged and take an active role in the society. If a man is employed and living with respect and engaged in the community, why would he riot?" he says.

Former Hindustan Times Resident Editor Vijay Murthy was born in and reported from Jamshedpur for decades. Murthy’s grandfather and father both worked in Tata companies.

“We are not a big city like Delhi or Mumbai; we don’t have metros and all these things, you will not find a skyscraper here, but this is a green, peaceful city with many outdoor areas for people, every place is only 15 minutes away, and there are all kinds of clubs and facilities that keep people happy and busy,” he says

Murthy says that he always finds time to visit his hometown, and gives Tata the credit for planning and maintaining the city. “There is no traffic here, we have people from all around India, all faiths, and everyone’s religion is respected here, we celebrate together,” he says, adding that the city is an “anti-thesis” to the rest of India. 

Sharma says, “I term JN Tata as a Founder, Doraji Tata as an implementor, JRD Tata was where our values came from, and Ratan Tata was the Transformer—he transformed the group but somehow kept the values intact in the company and in the city.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC Group B: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs RSA-W Match
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match
  3. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test Day 4: Rampant Root And Triple-centurion Brook Star As England Dominate Pakistan
  4. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test: 'Cool' England Records Would Mean More With A Win, Says Joe Root
  5. BAN-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: Karishma Ramharack Stars As West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets
Football News
  1. Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management
  2. Manchester City 2-0 Barcelona, Women's Champions League: Cityzens Have Taken A 'Step Forward' With Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Manchester United Defender Noussair Mazraoui Sidelined After Undergoing Heart Surgery
  5. Women's Super League Matchday 3 Predictions: Chelsea Take On Arsenal In London Derby
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals
  2. Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Reels Off Eighth Straight Win To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Downs Daniil Medvedev To Reach Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Tata Family: Past, Present And Future
  2. Outlook's Ubeer Naqushbandi Speaks with National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah
  3. Cong Holds Review Meeting On Haryana; Will Form Fact-Finding Committee Over 'Unexpected Results'
  4. Raavan's Legacy in Mandore: Rajasthan's Revered Son-in-Law
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Nobel Prize 2024 In Literature Awarded To South Korea's Han Kang ' For Her Intense Poetic Prose'
  4. Wildlife Populations Drop By 73% As Ecosystems Near Collapse, Report Finds
  5. New Peace Plan For Myanmar, South China Sea Tensions And More | What's On Agenda For ASEAN Summit 2024
Latest Stories
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root Becomes Only The Third Batter To Achieve This Feat - Check Stunning Stats
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Brook Sets Record In Pakistan With Maiden Double Ton – Check Stats
  3. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  4. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
  6. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
  7. Ratan Tata: Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra Pay Tribute As Sporting World Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs