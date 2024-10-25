Tottenham's Richarlison, centre, celebrates with teammates after the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
AZ Alkmaar's Peer Koopmeiners, centre, and Tottenham's Dominic Solanke, right, challenge for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, centre, reacts during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Tottenham's Wilson Odobert, left, and AZ Alkmaar's goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro challenge for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Tottenham's Archie Gray, left, and AZ Alkmaar's David Moller Wolfe challenge for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr, top, and AZ Alkmaar's Maxim Dekker challenge for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
AZ Alkmaar's David Moller Wolfe, centre, and Tottenham's Dominic Solanke, right, challenge for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
AZ Alkmaar's Maxim Dekker, left, fouls for a penalty on Tottenham's Lucas Bergvall, right, during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Tottenham's Richarlison, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal by the penalty during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Tottenham's Timo Werner, right, shoots on target during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.