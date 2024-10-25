Sports

Europa League: Spurs Win 1-0 Thanks To Richarlison Penalty - In Pics

Brazil forward Richarlison scored a 53rd-minute penalty for Tottenham to beat Alkmaar 1-0 and stay unbeaten in the competition. Alkmaar’s David Møller Wolfe got a red card in the 85th. Spurs forward Son Heung-min sat out because he was “a bit sore” after Saturday’s 4-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League, manager Ange Postecoglou said.

Britain Soccer Europa League: AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur
Britain Soccer Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Tottenham's Richarlison, centre, celebrates with teammates after the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

1/9
Britain Soccer Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar
Britain Soccer Europa League: AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
AZ Alkmaar's Peer Koopmeiners, centre, and Tottenham's Dominic Solanke, right, challenge for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

2/9
Europa League 2024-25: AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur
Europa League 2024-25: Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, centre, reacts during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

3/9
Europa League 2024-25: Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar
Europa League 2024-25: AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Tottenham's Wilson Odobert, left, and AZ Alkmaar's goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro challenge for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

4/9
AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Tottenham's Archie Gray, left, and AZ Alkmaar's David Moller Wolfe challenge for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

5/9
Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr, top, and AZ Alkmaar's Maxim Dekker challenge for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

6/9
Europa League: AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur
Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
AZ Alkmaar's David Moller Wolfe, centre, and Tottenham's Dominic Solanke, right, challenge for the ball during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

7/9
Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar
Europa League: AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
AZ Alkmaar's Maxim Dekker, left, fouls for a penalty on Tottenham's Lucas Bergvall, right, during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

8/9
UEFA Europa League: AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur
UEFA Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Tottenham's Richarlison, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal by the penalty during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

9/9
UEFA Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar
UEFA Europa League: AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Tottenham's Timo Werner, right, shoots on target during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Tottenham and AZ Alkmaar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

