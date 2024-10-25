Cricket

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Pune

NZ skipper Tom Latham won the toss on the morning of day 1 of the second Test as he elected to bat first on a pitch that will assist the spin bowlers. The hosts made three changes to their playing XI with one being notably Washington Sundar, who scalped 7/59 as the Kiwis were bowled out for 259 in their first innings. In reply, the home team lost skipper Rohit Sharma early but will have to tackle the NZ spinners on day 2.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket Day 2 photo gallery
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: India's Shubman Gill , right, and Yashasvi Jaiswal run between the wickets to score during the day two | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

New Zealand's Tim Southee, left, looks on as India's Shubman Gill , right, and India's Yashasvi Jaiswal run between the wickets to score during the day two of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket Day 2 photo gallery_Shubman Gill
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the day two | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the day two of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket Day 2 photo gallery_Mitchell Santner
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates the dismissal of India's Shubman Gill | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates the dismissal of India's Shubman Gill during the day two of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test cricket Day 2 photo gallery_Mitchell Santner
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates the dismissal of India's Shubman Gill with his team mates | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner, second from left, celebrates the dismissal of India's Shubman Gill with his team mates during the day two of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

