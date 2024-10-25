India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Pune

New Zealand's Tim Southee, left, looks on as India's Shubman Gill , right, and India's Yashasvi Jaiswal run between the wickets to score during the day two of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the day two of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates the dismissal of India's Shubman Gill during the day two of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner, second from left, celebrates the dismissal of India's Shubman Gill with his team mates during the day two of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.