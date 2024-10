Cricket

Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Rawalpindi

Pakistan will begin the day 2 with 73/3 and still trailing by 194 runs as visitors England look to take more wickets on a spicy pitch that is assisting the spinners. England, who opted to bat first, posted 267 thanks to a fighting 91 from wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith. For Pakistan, Sajid Khan picked another five-for as the visitors had no answer to the spinner's guile.