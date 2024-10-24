Art & Entertainment

Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note

Actor Ron Ely, known for his role in the 1960s TV show Tarzan, has died. He was 86. Ely's daughter, Kirsten, confirmed the news on social media.

Tarzan actor dies at 86
Tarzan actor Ron Ely dies at 86 Photo: Instagram/blonderambitions
info_icon

Actor Ron Ely, known for playing the character Tarzan in the 1960s NBC series of the same name, breathed his last at the age of 86. His daughter, Kirsten Casale Ely, shared the tragic news on social media. She pene an emotional post on Instagram on Wednesday, October 23.

Kirsten told The Associated Press that her father died on September 29 at his home in Los Alamos, California. However, the cause of his death is not known yet.

Kirsten shared a bunch of throwback pictures with her late father, and penned the lengthy note that read: "The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known - and I have lost my dad (sic)."

She continued, ''My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went. The impact he had on others is something that I have never witnessed in any other person - there was something truly magical about him. This is how the world knew him (sic)''.

Kirsten further wrote, ''I knew him as my dad - and what a heaven sent honor that has been. To me, he hung the moon'' and added, ''My father was my world - and what an incredible world he created. He was strong and protective. He was brilliant and ridiculously funny. He was stoic and sensitive. He was dynamic and powerful. He was my role model and inspiration. He was humble and inherently received respect - the respect he so deserved (sic)''.

Read her full tribute here.

Tarzan, the popular television show aired from 1966 to 1968. At that time, Ely suffered multiple injuries- including broken bones. He was also reportedly attacked by animals while performing his own stunts on the show.

Ron Ely was also seen in the 1975 film Doc Savage: Man of Bronze. His acting career ended in 2001 as he decided to give more time to his children and family.

After his retirement, Ely pursued a career as an author. He published two mystery novels. In 2014, he retuned to acting in the film Expecting Amish, where he played an Amish leader.

Ron was back in the news in 2019, when his 62-year-old wife, Valerie Lundeen Ely, was murdered by their 30-year-old son, Cameron Ely at their home in Santa Barbara, California.

Ron Ely is survived by his daughters Kirsten Casale Ely and Kaitland Ely Sweet.

