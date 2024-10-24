Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note

Kirsten further wrote, ''I knew him as my dad - and what a heaven sent honor that has been. To me, he hung the moon'' and added, ''My father was my world - and what an incredible world he created. He was strong and protective. He was brilliant and ridiculously funny. He was stoic and sensitive. He was dynamic and powerful. He was my role model and inspiration. He was humble and inherently received respect - the respect he so deserved (sic)''.