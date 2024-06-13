Beach In Uttar Pradesh? You Read That Right! Explore Chuka Beach

In the busy scenery of Uttar Pradesh's popular tourist places, there's a little-known treasure that's been waiting for its discovery: Chuka Beach! Yes, you read that right. UP has its own private beach, hidden in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. But don't expect the usual sandy beaches here. Chuka Beach is all about enjoying nature in all its pure beauty, surrounded by lush trees and a few visits from animals like jackals or foxes. Between two dams, the Sharda Canal and the Sharda Sagar Dam is this tranquil retreat that lets you relax in nature. And you know what? If you're lucky enough, you could be lucky enough to see the residents of the reserve which include a few family members of the big cats! Why not explore this hidden beach of India in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district?