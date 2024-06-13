Beach In Uttar Pradesh? You Read That Right! Explore Chuka Beach

In the busy scenery of Uttar Pradesh's popular tourist places, there's a little-known treasure that's been waiting for its discovery: Chuka Beach! Yes, you read that right. UP has its own private beach, hidden in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. But don't expect the usual sandy beaches here. Chuka Beach is all about enjoying nature in all its pure beauty, surrounded by lush trees and a few visits from animals like jackals or foxes. Between two dams, the Sharda Canal and the Sharda Sagar Dam is this tranquil retreat that lets you relax in nature. And you know what? If you're lucky enough, you could be lucky enough to see the residents of the reserve which include a few family members of the big cats! Why not explore this hidden beach of India in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district?
Where is Chuka Beach?
Chuka Beach is located within the Mahof forests and remains a quiet, secluded gem that is from the hustle of city life. It is situated within the borders of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Chuka Beach offers a unique opportunity to connect with nature. If you take a trip through the thick forests surrounding the region, you'll enjoy many experiences. It is just an hour's drive from Bareilly.
How was Chuka Beach discovered?
The journey of Chuka Beach began in 2002, when an IFS Officer, Ramesh Pandey, envisioned changing the isolated space between the Sharda Sagar Dam and the Sharda Canal into a flourishing tourist attraction. He set out on the ambitious endeavor without financial support from the government. However, Pandey relied on the generosity of his coworkers, who generously donated their earnings to help make his dream a reality.
Under his leadership, Pandey oversaw the construction of four eco-huts. Despite his transfer in 2004 to the forest department, he continued to care for the area and recognized the potential of it as a sanctuary for those who love nature. Finally, in 2014 Chuka Beach officially opened its gates to the public. The beach is now administered by the Uttar Pradesh government.
The best time to visit Chuka Beach
The best time to explore Chuka Beach is typically between November and January, a time when Pilibhit is known for its most comfortable weather. It is important to note that dozens of adventurous souls visit Chuka Beach even during summer to escape the scorching summer heat. The appeal of Chuka Beach draws visitors year-round and offers a relaxing escape amid the beauty of nature.
How to reach Chuka beach?
Air Travel: For Travelers from abroad or those who prefer air transportation, New Delhi serves as the gateway toward Chuka Beach. When arriving at New Delhi, travelers can effortlessly transition into the train ride to Pilibhit which allows for a seamless transfer to their final destination. Alternatively, travelers can also take an 8-hour drive starting from Delhi in order to arrive at Chuka Beach.
Train Travel: Pilibhit Railway Station serves as a key hub linking major cities throughout India. Upon arrival at the station, travelers can hire a cab at the station and reach comfortably to Chuka Beach.
Road Trip: You can travel to the Pilibhit district with well-connected highways that connect it with other cities throughout India. People looking for a more social trip can go for bus travel from cities such as Lucknow and Bareilly.
Chuka Beach entry fees and other charges
Chuka Beach welcomes visitors daily between 9:00 AM and 6:00 pm, giving visitors plenty of time to explore the natural wonders and enjoy the peaceful ambiance. To access this secluded paradise, visitors must pay an entrance cost of 100 rupees per person.
Also, for those traveling with a group of 6 or more, the entry fee plus the car fee will amount to around Rs. 1500 along with a guide (optional) or they can go for the usual per person basis with extra car fees (Rs. 400).
Where to stay at Chuka Beach?
The tourism authority has gone above and beyond to provide unique accommodation options for visitors at Chuka Beach. Among these offerings are the charming "tree houses," with prices ranging from INR 1500 to INR 4000 for a single day's stay, these tree houses cater to a range of preferences and budgets. Whether you're seeking a budget-friendly option or craving a more luxurious experience, there's a tree house to suit your needs.
While overnight stays are not necessarily advised due to the beach's operating hours, reserving a tree house for the day ensures you have a comfortable and secluded space to relax and recharge between your explorations. The overnight dinner at Chuka Beach is ₹300 per head which includes Rice, Roti, Dal, Paneer Curry, Mix Veg, and a dessert. The rooms have air-conditioning and breakfast is included in the night stay package. You can also book your accommodation by going to their online portal.
Things to do at Chuka Beach
Beachside Relaxation: Spend relaxing moments on the peaceful beaches of Chuka Beach, where gentle waves sway over the golden beaches. It doesn't matter if it's a peaceful stroll, a relaxing reading by the ocean or simply taking in the stunning coastal views and relaxing in nature's warmth.
Swimming: Scuba dive into the crystal clear water that surrounds Chuka Beach for a rejuvenating swimming experience in peaceful surroundings. The crystal-clear sea is an enjoyable escape from daily life stress.
Picnics: Create lasting memories with your loved ones during an enjoyable seaside picnic on Chuka Beach. Enjoy tasty treats while sharing stories with your loved ones.
Boating: Travelers can go on a boating adventure through the beautiful shores of Sharda River, immersing themselves in breathtaking views.
Photography: Take in that enchanting stunning beauty of Chuka Beach through the lens and capture its beauty to admire it later.
Wildlife Expeditions: Take a thrilling Jungle Safari at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and explore the abundant biodiversity of the area. From majestic deer to magnificent tigers, this reserve provides an insight into the wild wilderness, mixing adventure with education to create the ultimate experience.
