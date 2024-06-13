Unforgettable Summer In India: Land Your Dream Internship & Boost Your Career

Do You Have Any Questions for Us?

Asking questions can help you learn more about the goals of the company and its role. You should avoid asking questions you can easily answer by doing a quick search online. These types of questions may make you seem unprepared. This is a great opportunity to get a sense of how the interviewer felt about you and whether they believe you are a strong candidate. You might want to start by expressing how excited you are about the position, and then, based on feedback, address the issue immediately.