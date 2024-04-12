Baisakhi in North India: Celebrating the Harvest, New Year & Sikh History

When it comes to Vaisakhi in Delhi the renowned flower markets such as Fatehpuri Phool Mandi bustle with activities. Sikh devotees pay homage towards their Guru by going to temples and offering fruit as well as flowers in generous amounts. Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, a famous Sikh temple located in the city, appears especially attractive during this season. Despite the crowds, they reflect the real spirit of Sikhism with a constant flow of prayers and hymns that are performed throughout both the night and day. The Gurdwaras are lit up with lights and flowers, as the devotees gather for prayer.