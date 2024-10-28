Chhath Puja 2024: Significance Of Offerings And Vermillion Tradition

Fruits like bananas, sugarcane, apples, coconuts, and oranges are offered to please the almighty. These fruits signify the abundance of nature and are symbolic of the nourishment provided by the Sun. Seasonal fruits are considered sacred and are offered to the deities as a symbol of gratitude and devotion. The offering should be placed in a soop, along with other offerings such as kheer, roti, and thekua. The fruits are then immersed in the river or pond as a symbol of offering them to the deities.