Chhath Puja 2024: Essential Rituals, Dos And Don'ts For A Pure Celebration

The final day involves offering the second Arghya to the rising sun at dawn. Usha arghya is the last day of Chhath puja fasting, and it concludes with arghya being offered to the rising sun standing in the water, symbolizing a new beginning and seeking blessings for the future. In the morning, when the sun rises, the devotees stand in the water, offering the second arghya, asking for well-being, prosperity, and blessings. This act is the most significant moment of Chhath Puja, representing the renewal of energy and life. The completion of Chhath puja fills the hearts of devotees and their families, also, it leaves a void in the hearts of devotees and people who are celebrating this purest festival. After the morning rituals, devotees break their 36-hour fast by consuming the prasad. This marks the end of the Chhath Puja, and the prasad is distributed among family members, neighbours, and friends. Also, there, is a ritual of sharing prasad, especially thekua, among neighbours, and friends, which makes this festival more lovable and enjoyable. Sharing of prasad is symbolic of spreading prosperity and good fortune to the community.