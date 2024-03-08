Celebrating The Accomplishments Of A Trailblazer Woman In HR Services

Competing with the best in the industry, Adhaan Solution uses cutting-edge technology, a masterful database, and a dedicated team that has industry knowledge to cater to cost-effective, flexible, and tailor-made staffing requirements ranging from temporary and contractual placements to permanent and fixed employee placements across various sectors. India has witnessed a huge demand for talent recruitment services. In the post-pandemic period, a large number of global corporations have set up offices in India, fostering growth and development. Talent acquisition is focused on hiring the best talent to achieve the long-term goals of the organisations. To identify the requirements and competencies sought after by organizations when hiring for specific leadership or executive positions, Udernani created a talent pool of professionals. Inspired by talent mapping and landscaping across diversified industries, the company focuses on the continuous honing of skillsets, impactful purpose of directing and mentoring its employees.