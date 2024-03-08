Celebrating The Accomplishments Of A Trailblazer Woman In HR Services

HR Leader Pursuing Excellence Led by a female entrepreneur, Adhaan Solution brings a unique and innovative approach to talent sourcing. Udernani has had a remarkable journey, starting from scratch and making a difference in Human Resource Management. What once began as a small team, has now grown into a strong workforce of 150+ employees, spread over 23 satellite branches across India, providing employment to over 2,50,000 people. The company has undergone an incredible transformation, developing and diversifying itself to keep pace with the ever-changing market. Recognising the importance of digital innovations, she incorporated new technology, advanced software, and a data management system. Udernani’s remarkable contributions, culminated in the winning of numerous prestigious awards and honours.
Despite humble beginnings, Udernani envisioned owning a business of her own. Her dream became a reality through Adhaan Solution, a small start-up with a solid foundation. Her strong leadership and business acumen were crucial in safeguarding Adhaan’s stability and positioning for continued success, even during the global COVID pandemic. Her exceptional business development skills and ethics supported Adhaan in collaborating with prestigious clients and MNCs.
Right Team and Right Talent
Competing with the best in the industry, Adhaan Solution uses cutting-edge technology, a masterful database, and a dedicated team that has industry knowledge to cater to cost-effective, flexible, and tailor-made staffing requirements ranging from temporary and contractual placements to permanent and fixed employee placements across various sectors. India has witnessed a huge demand for talent recruitment services. In the post-pandemic period, a large number of global corporations have set up offices in India, fostering growth and development. Talent acquisition is focused on hiring the best talent to achieve the long-term goals of the organisations. To identify the requirements and competencies sought after by organizations when hiring for specific leadership or executive positions, Udernani created a talent pool of professionals. Inspired by talent mapping and landscaping across diversified industries, the company focuses on the continuous honing of skillsets, impactful purpose of directing and mentoring its employees.
“Our commitment to delivering services on time and with an unwavering dedication to compliance sets us apart, ensuring that our clients can confidently entrust their staffing needs to us as they focus on their growth journey.”
A pioneering initiative by Adhaan Solution is the creation of a new technology platform, Swagatham. Integrated with intelligent automation solutions, it increases efficiency and simplifies document collection. This new age software facilitates ‘to request and collect’ all necessary employee documents in one place, reducing error and time required to complete the onboarding process. Swagatham software ensures compliance with all necessary regulations by providing a secure platform for storing sensitive employee information. The company has developed Flickjobs, a unique aggregator platform, to seamlessly link businesses with people, therefore, being ahead of their game in tapping the best resources in a quick turnaround time span.
Adhaan Solution’s journey indicates the management’s ability to navigate a dynamic market, solidifying its position as a fast-growing, trusted, innovative organization focused on delivering the highest quality of service.
Building the X Factor Team to Achieve Goals
Bhavna strongly believes in gender equality and gender equity and has created a platform for women wanting to start a second career. Sharing opportunities and growing together with people beyond region and ethnicity, LGBTQ, and retired veterans makes the workplace accepted and valued. The team of diverse contributors offers truly inclusive solutions to garner higher productivity and profitability for the organization.